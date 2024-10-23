Nikocado Avocado reveals real reason why he created “over the top” weight gain videos

YouTube star Nikocado Avocado has finally broken his silence after shocking the world with his weight loss transformation, revealing the true reason he performed his social experiment.

Nikocado Avocado took over social media on September 7, revealing in a viral video that he’d secretly lost 250 lbs over the course of two years while uploading pre-recorded content.

During that time, the YouTuber became a subject of concern for viewers who worried that he was eating himself into an early grave — but he said the entire thing was a carefully planned social experiment.

Article continues after ad

Nikocado was silent for some time following his big reveal, only uploading a single TikTok video further confusing viewers into thinking he hadn’t actually lost the weight, after all.

Instagram: real_nikocado Nikocado Avocado shocked the internet by revealing he’d secretly lost 250 lbs over the course of two years.

However, he proved these rumors false in his next upload on October 22, 2024, when he showed himself 250 lbs lighter digging into a Chicken Big Mac from McDonald’s.

In another video uploaded that same day, he gave his response to fellow YouTuber MoistCritikal’s reaction to his weight loss, revealing that he’d taken inspiration from actors who had undergone massive transformations for their roles like Christian Bale, Joaquin Phoenix, and Brendan Frasier.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Perhaps most surprising was his reason for creating the “over the top” character he played in his pre-recorded videos over the last few years, saying he merely wanted to entertain viewers and distract them from the doom and gloom of the daily news.

“I just wanted to make people smile,” he said. “That was my dream role that I did not get on Broadway, I did not get in theater. It’s one thing to do a show for a month — it’s another thing to do a show for eight years.”

Article continues after ad

(Topic begins at 5 minutes)

Nikocado also explained that he is an actor by trade, having gone to school for the profession. However, he found it difficult to make a living on stage and decided to craft a character of his own on YouTube.

“It was my dream to be on Broadway, whether I was acting or playing violin, I craved that theater. In the case of Broadway workers, you get a contract for a tour or a show, and when it’s over, you’re unemployed again. I basically employed myself on my own terms here on YouTube.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

His hard work certainly paid off. Nikocado’s viral weight loss reveal video has racked up over 48 million views in nearly two months as viewers continue to keep an eye on his content to see what he’s got up his sleeve next.