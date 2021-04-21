Nickich announces YouTube move after Twitch ban ruined his career - Dexerto

Nickich, the Twitch streamer who pleaded for help and went viral after an indefinite ban put him in dire straits and potentially ruined his career, announced he’s found a new home on YouTube.

Nickich was a relatively unknown streamer trying to make it big on Twitch. After noticing his viewership numbers were trending upwards, he postponed his return to studies and went all-in on becoming a full-time streamer. He even moved in with his grandparents to help make it happen.

However, after unmoderated hateful comments in his chat caused him to get banned on the platform indefinitely, his life turned upside down. He could no longer sustain himself and was forced to apply for jobs while dealing with the anxiety that resulted from the situation.

Feeling overwhelmed and out of options, he begged for help on social media, and almost 200,000 people heeded the call.

Since then, he’s blown up and become even more popular than he was before, but had no platform to stream on – until now. He posted another video on April 21 and announced he’s officially moving to YouTube.

“Twitch has not done anything thus far,” he said. “A couple of weeks ago, I would have been absolutely devastated by all that. But now I’ve kind of come to terms with it. I’ve been a little bit more accepting of it. I’ve been feeling a little bit better.”

Then, he dropped a bombshell and announced the big move. “I miss streaming more than anything, so… I am going to YouTube.” He explained it was a “big deal” for him and urged fans to tune in and support him by following and subscribing on the channel, which can be found here.

For what it’s worth, he hasn’t ruled out a return to Twitch. If the opportunity arises, he might be willing to take it. But in the meantime, he’s trying to “take it as it comes” and settle into his new home on YouTube.

Important announcement regarding my future pic.twitter.com/0VN9jdFwSU — nick (@NickichLoL) April 20, 2021

Nickich wrapped things up by thanking everyone for their support and said he’s looking forward to the “interesting transition.”

Only time will tell whether it lasts. But going by Twitch’s lack of a response so far, the move could be permanent.