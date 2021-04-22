New Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather fight date reportedly set - Dexerto

A new report is claiming to reveal the new date when legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather will step into the ring with YouTube sensation Logan Paul.

With the internet still buzzing over Jake Paul’s dominant knockout victory over former UFC fighter Ben Askren, the older Paul brother has his sights set on duking it out with one of the greatest of all time.

The bout between the two was originally scheduled for February 20, 2020, but was postponed.

According to Mayweather, the reason for the delay didn’t stem from a lack of interest, but because the two wanted an audience.

“We’re gonna do Logan Paul, and we pushed it back because we want an audience, we want to bring 80,000 people to watch,” the undefeated pro said in a Clubhouse meet-up. “We’re trying to do it at the Raiders’ stadium in Vegas for 80,000 people.”

Now, according to the Athletic reporter Mike Coppinger’s sources, the fight is tentatively scheduled for June 5 and will be airing on Showtime pay-per-view.

Should the fight go ahead on the reported date, it will be Mayweather’s first bout in four years since his last victory back in 2017 where he scored a TKO victory over UFC’s Conor McGregor in the tenth round.

Sources: Floyd Mayweather-Logan Paul exhibition will be carried by Showtime PPV and is planned for June 5. Mayweather can’t weigh more than 160 pounds; Paul 190. Will compete with Teofimo Lopez-George Kambosos undisputed lightweight title tilt on Trillerhttps://t.co/rj1QE2MhWd — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) April 22, 2021

For Logan, meanwhile, the fight will be his latest since a split decision loss in a rematch against fellow YouTuber KSI.

In an interesting twist, if the fight goes ahead on June 5, it would compete directly against Triller Fight Club’s bout between Teofimo Lopez and George Kambosas.

The report comes two days after Mayweather made an Instagram post listing the top five cities to host the fight.

As previously mentioned, Las Vegas topped the list, but it is followed by Los Angeles, Miami, Dallas and, finally, Atlanta.

“Where do you guys think the fight should be?” Mayweather captioned the photo.

So far, neither Logan nor Floyd have confirmed The Athletic’s report, so we’ll have to see when the two really are set to duke it out.