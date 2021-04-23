Netflix viewers threaten to cancel subscriptions over Hype House reality show - Dexerto

Netflix is being met with outrage on all sides after announcing their upcoming reality show centered on the once-viral TikTok collective called the ‘Hype House.’

Humanity has officially stepped into the “influencer age,” which has pumped out a slew of high-profile online celebrities whose popularity rivals that of traditional Hollywood A-listers.

As such, it stands to reason that mainstream media is taking an interest in social media stars — but it seems that not everyone is game for this particular phenomenon.

On April 22, Netflix revealed that it is set to release an upcoming reality show following the Hype House, a TikTok content house that once boasted some of the platform’s most popular creators like Chari D’Amelio and Addison Rae.

Kouvr Annon, Nikita Dragun, Sienna Mae Gomez, Chase Hudson, Larri Merritt, Thomas Petrou, Alex Warren, and Jack Wright — a.k.a Hype House — will star in a new unscripted series that will reveal a side of themselves (and their relationships) that we rarely see! pic.twitter.com/NlRF5j0ZoF — Netflix (@netflix) April 22, 2021

While the Hype House is arguably a shadow of its former self, it seems that news of its forthcoming series was not met with enthusiasm, as a surprising number of critics have threatened to cancel their subscriptions over the show.

In fact, plenty of outraged viewers are upset that the service canceled other shows and chose to go through with a social media reality series, instead, with quite a few angry at the cancellation of The Society.

“PLS RENEW THE SOCIETY, LITERALLY NOBODY WANTS TO WATCH THIS,” one user wrote.

R E N E W T H E S O C I E T Y pic.twitter.com/VtZl97iHYa — Save The Society (@SaveTheSociet18) April 22, 2021

“The end subscription button is looking mighty fine right now,” another quipped.

Still others are annoyed that Netflix is giving a platform to controversial influencers, with many noting that Nikita Dragun (who is being featured in the series) has often flouted health and safety protocols amid the ongoing global situation.

“Why give people who don’t care about the pandemic a platform?” one viewer asked.

Literally??? All of them don’t care about the pandemic and half of them are racist or homophobic. — Bミ☆ (@wandasbarchie) April 22, 2021

“Why are you giving this irresponsible TikTokers a series?” another claimed. “No one asked for this.”

Of course, the Hype House isn’t the only social media group to get its own show; the Sway House is also currently airing its own show on Instagram, while the D’Amelio family is slated to have a reality show airing exclusively on Hulu later this year.

While it’s unlikely that the Hype House’s Netflix show will be outright canceled in response to the backlash, judging by viewers’ responses, it may not receive favorable reviews — but only time will tell, as a release date and other pertinent information have yet to be released.