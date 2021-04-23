Bryce Hall explains why he regrets “immature” tweets about Addison Rae - Dexerto

TikTok star Bryce Hall has revealed that he wishes he could take back the “stupid and immature” tweets he posted about ex-girlfriend Addison Rae.

Bryce and Addison shocked the internet when they announced their breakup back in March. As two of TikTok’s biggest stars, their relationship was one that fans were thoroughly invested in, but the initially amicable breakup came with some unexpected drama.

In Bryce’s video discussing the breakup, he explained: “Both of us are going through a ****ton of things right now behind the scenes that we don’t want necessarily comfortably want to talk about to a camera, especially. With all that stress, we mutually decided that it would be best if we parted ways.”

However, the apparently drama-free breakup quickly took another turn after Bryce posted a series of frustrated tweets, which many assumed to be about Addison.

“I’m about to explode man,” he wrote. “F**king me, telling me you love me then sneaking around with someone else… that f**king hurts,” he said, adding: “I feel like such an idiot.”

The unexpected series of tweets got fans wondering what could have prompted it, and many theorized that it could have been in response to rumors that Addison was seeing Jack Harlow.

However, in a new episode of Noah Beck’s ‘Beckseat Driver,’ Bryce revealed that he actually regrets the tweets.

“Everything that I kind of put out there was acted out of anger. I was being stupid and immature and I felt like such a f***ing idiot, after I did it.”

Topic starts at 2:46

When Noah asked him to clarify exactly what he did, Bryce explained: “Just the tweets and stuff. And even like even the whole situation. I shouldn’t have done that, and it’s all my fault really, it’s not anyone else’s fault but mine. I definitely wish I could take that back.”

The situation is proving to be just as confusing for Bryce and Addison as it is for fans, and where the stars stand with each other now is unclear.

With Addison looking set to release a possible song about the breakup, it might be that more details come to light about their relationship in the future.