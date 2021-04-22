Lil Huddy, Nikita Dragon & more to star in reality Hype House Netflix show - Dexerto

Some of TikTok’s biggest influencers are getting their very own reality show on Netflix, joining the likes of Charli D’Amelio and more who are also slated to bring their lives to the small screen.

The Hype House was once one of TikTok’s most popular content collectives. Founded in 2019, it rivaled the likes of the once-great Team 10, and initially boasted some of the internet’s most popular TikTok creators like Charli D’Amelio, Addison Rae, and more.

However, it seems that these two are not slated to join the group in their upcoming reality show, which is set to release on Netflix in the near future.

Advertisement

While the Hype House has since become a shadow of its former self, there’s no arguing that it helped spark the careers of TikTok’s biggest names, and even inspired other houses like the Sway House and Clubhouse.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hype House (@thehypehousela)

Although some of its initial (and biggest) members have moved on to greener pastures, there’s still an impressive lineup set to feature in the Hype House Netflix show, including co-founder Thomas Petrou, Chase Hudson, Larri “Larray” Merritt, Alex Warren, and even Nikita Dragun.

There’s precious little information regarding the show at present; thus far, Netflix has yet to confirm a release date for the reality show, leaving fans in the dark (but nonetheless excited) for this upcoming series.

Advertisement

All we know for sure is that the series will be “unscripted,” and promises to show the daily lives and drama of the Hype House members that fans have only been able to view via Instagram tea pages.

Kouvr Annon, Nikita Dragun, Sienna Mae Gomez, Chase Hudson, Larri Merritt, Thomas Petrou, Alex Warren, and Jack Wright — a.k.a Hype House — will star in a new unscripted series that will reveal a side of themselves (and their relationships) that we rarely see! pic.twitter.com/NlRF5j0ZoF — Netflix (@netflix) April 22, 2021

The Hype House isn’t the only TikTok group to have a reality show; the Sway House is also currently airing their own reality series on Instagram, where Bryce Hall notably opened up about his recent split from Addison Rae.

Read More: Addison Rae teases song about her breakup with Bryce Hall

That’s not all; the D’Amelio family is also set to have their own reality show exclusively on Hulu, which is set to release sometime in 2021.

Advertisement

With so little information about the Hype House’s series being available, any number of possibilities exist for the show, which is certain to give viewers an inside glimpse at the lives of the internet’s biggest personalities.