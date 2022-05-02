 Nessa Barrett and Jaden Hossler confirm breakup after rumors go viral - Dexerto
Nessa Barrett and Jaden Hossler confirm breakup after rumors go viral

Published: 2/May/2022 20:46 Updated: 2/May/2022 20:47

by Virginia Glaze
Nessa Barrett Jaden Hossler break up
Jaden Hossler Nessa Barrett

TikTok stars Nessa Barrett and Jaden Hossler have officially revealed that they’ve broken up just days after their social media activity alerted fans to a potential split.

Nessa Barrett and Jaden Hossler are both high-profile TikTok stars and music artists whose romance broke the internet last year.

The two seemed to get close after collaborating on Barrett’s song ‘La Di Die’ in early 2021. The two went public shortly thereafter — news that shocked Nessa’s on-again, off-again beau, Josh Richards, who was also BFFs with Hossler.

Although the two received ample backlash from fans over the whole ordeal, the couple were seemingly going strong in spite of everything. However, social media activity from the stars in April 2021 seemed to point at a different story.

Nessa Jaden couple photo
Nessa Barrett and Jaden Hossler were at the center of major internet drama early last year.

Fans were quick to notice that both stars had unfollowed each other on Instagram, with Barrett posting a selfie hiding her face and claiming she was “crying” behind her phone.

The two later addressed rumors of a potential “PR Stunt” to promote Barrett’s upcoming album, with both parties denying using any sort of relationship drama as a way to boost the forthcoming release.

nessa barrett responds to breakup rumors jaden hossler
Nessa Barrett spoke out amid rumors of her split from boyfriend Jaden Hossler last week.

Nessa Barrett & Jaden Hossler officially break up

Just a few days later, both Jaden and Nessa have confirmed that they officially broke up.

They posted the same message to their Instagram stories on May 2, 2022, revealing that they’d parted ways to focus on their own careers and asking fans for privacy during this time.

“Last month, we broke up to take time to focus on our own careers and mental health,” their message says. “Please don’t send hate or make assumptions.”

“We would like to heal privately and hope you all can respect that. We love you all so much.”

Nessa breakup Jaden Hossler instagram story
Both Nessa and Jaden posted the same statement to their Instagram stories.

Thus far, it looks like fans are devastated by this unexpected breakup, while others are still a bit skeptical of the circumstances of their split.

Either way, this marks the latest relationship drama to hit TikTok after fans speculated Josh Richards was dating fellow TikToker Loren Gray.

