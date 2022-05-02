What is the viral ‘grinder salad’ sandwich taking over TikTok?

TikTok’s latest culinary trend is taking over social media — but what exactly is the app’s viral ‘grinder salad’ sandwich, and how can you make one at home?

When it comes to producing good eats, TikTok is at the top of the food chain.

The popular video app has made several recipes and fast food “hacks” go viral. Remember that mouthwatering baked feta pasta that was everywhere last year, or that time a Chipotle regular taught customers how to get a loaded burrito for just $2?

Now, TikTok has produced yet another viral food-related craze, and it’s called the ‘grinder salad’ sandwich.

What is TikTok’s Grinder Sandwich?

To be frank, this trend wasn’t something TikTok invented… not by a long shot. In reality, the grinder sandwich has been around for a long time.

A ‘grinder’ is a type of sandwich on a long, Italian-style bread roll with a crusty exterior that’s a challenge to chew — hence the name, ‘grinder.’

However, the inside of the sandwich is far more soft, filled with a variety of meats like salami, ham, and/or prosciutto, as well as cheese, lettuce, and veggies.

The sandwich is also known as a regular submarine sandwich elsewhere, although it’s especially popular in New England.

What is a grinder salad?

The salad/veggie mix that goes on a grinder sandwich is a bit more of a specific affair, though. The recipe varies from region to region, but TikToker ‘cookiterica‘ gave us a pretty good recipe that goes as follows:

1 cup Duke’s mayo

2 tbsp red wine vinegar

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 tsp black pepper

1/4 tsp salt

Red pepper flakes, to taste

1/2 cup banana peppers

1 head iceberg lettuce

Thinly sliced onions, to taste

How to make TikTok’s grinder sandwich

These sandwiches are fairly easy to make at home — just get yourself some hoagie rolls, meat and veggies of your choice, and add on some cheese. (Don’t forget the salad, though.) Voila!

Of course, you can’t forget the condiments. Mayonnaise, olive oil, or creamy Italian dressing are a favorite for grinders.

The most popular ingredients for grinders include ham, prosciutto, or salami, provolone cheese, iceberg lettuce, banana peppers, red onion, tomato, and whatever dressing you desire.

This is just the latest food-related trend to take off on TikTok. Most recently, the app spawned a concoction called ‘dirty soda,’ which combines coffee creamer, coca-cola, and lime. We’ll let you decide if that particular cocktail is to your liking.