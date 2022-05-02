If you want to clear up your comment section on Instagram, or get rid of a message you left on someone else’s post, here’s how to delete comments on the app.

Instagram has been a hugely popular social media platform for many years now, and while it started as a way to simply share photos, it has since grown to allow multiple different forms of video content, alongside stories and other features.

The comment feature allows you to leave messages underneath other people’s posts, whether that’s friends or celebrities, and in turn, other people are also able to leave comments on your posts.

But what if you end up wanting to delete a comment you left on someone’s post? Or perhaps you want to remove others’ comments from underneath your own picture?

Here’s how to delete comments on Instagram.

How to delete comments on Instagram app

Before starting, it’s worth noting that on your own posts, you are able to delete both yours and other people’s comments, but on other people’s posts you are only able to delete comments you’ve posted from your account.

To delete a comment, simply follow these instructions:

Open Instagram. Navigate to the post with the comment you want to delete. Click the comment icon to open the comment section. Scroll to the comment you want to delete. Swipe left on it if you are using iPhone, or tap the comment if you are using Android. Click the trash can button to delete the comment.

Following these instructions will allow you to moderate your own comment section, and gives you the chance remove your own comments on others’ posts if you pressed send too early, or ended up regretting a comment you left at a later date.

