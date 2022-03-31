Josh Richards & Loren Gray respond to dating rumors after flirty Vegas Party

TikTok stars Josh Richards and Loren Gray are finally speaking out after being spotted getting cozy at a party in Las Vegas last week.

20-year-old Josh Richards is at the center of several dating rumors right now.

The TikTok star and Sway House member was most recently connected to influencer Mads Lewis after the two posted a few flirty TikToks together.

While both parties firmly debunked any speculation that they were romantically involved (saying they were just “farming clout”), it seems like another possible fling has been added to Richards’ roster.

A post from notable celebrity gossip tea page ‘deuxmoi’ showed photos of Josh Richards hanging out with Loren Gray at a party in Las Vegas, where some fans thought the two were getting a bit too cozy for a “just friends” status.

That’s not all — dating speculation ramped up further after they posted a TikTok together, parallel to Gray’s appearance on the BFFs podcast.

Loren Gray, 19, was once the most-followed creator on TikTok before getting surpassed by Charli D’Amelio in 2020, and now focuses on her music career.

Gray and Richards confronted the rumors during a recent episode of the BFFs podcast — but it doesn’t seem like anything was actually cleared up.

Josh Richards & Loren Gray react to dating rumors

When asked if they had hooked up in Vegas, neither party had a clear answer for host and Barstool prez Dave Portnoy.

“We were just hanging out,” Richards replied.

“I don’t know anything about that,” Loren said, while an embarrassed Ricards laid his head in his hands.

That’s not all; both influencers then said they are no longer hanging out before changing the subject.

It’s unclear whether these two are really involved or not, but for now, it looks like no one’s willing to spill the beans.