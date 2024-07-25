Nessa Barrett fans urge her to stay away from Love Island USA star after spotted together 

Fans of Nessa Barrett have become protective over her after she was spotted with Love Island USA star Rob Rausch. Though some speculated they were filming a music video, others suggested she stay away from him.

Singer and content creator Nessa Barrett shocked her following after she was seen riding shotgun in a convertible with Love Island USA Season 6 star Rob Rausch.

In a video that went viral on TikTok, Rob was seen driving Nessa around. He even followed her on social media upon his return from Fiji.

Some fans speculated that she hung out with the Love Island star because she was going to use him in her ‘Passenger Princess’ music video.

“They are probably shooting for her music video,” commented one fan on TikTok.

“I’m pretty sure it’s for her music video passenger princess,” added another.

However, others quickly suggested she run as fast as she could from Rob.

“Nessa, stay away girl,” exclaimed pop culture journalist Holden Smith in a viral TikTok.

“NESSA GIRL RUNNNNN….. Rob you better leave her alone,” quipped a fan in the comments.

Nessa could very well be dating Rob, who went through six different love interests on Love Island USA Season 6.

However, one user went as far as referencing her tumultuous dating life in order to steer her away from him.

“He needs to stay away from Ness because Nessa has been through enough,” said the fan.

Nessa can previously be linked to artist and TikToker Jaden Hossler. After the two broke up, she said that although he didn’t physically cheat, he might have looked for attention where he shouldn’t have.

She also dated TikTok star Josh Richards. However, she faced backlash for moving on to his friend, Hossler, after the three lived together with TikToker Mads Lewis.

While she has fans buzzing about what’s going on with her and Rob, Nessa hasn’t confirmed what is really going on between the two as their friendship seems to evolve.