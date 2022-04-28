Fans are convinced Nessa Barrett and Jaden Hossler have broken up

TikTok sweethearts Nessa Barrett and Jaden Hossler are stirring up drama, as fans are thoroughly convinced the couple has silently parted ways.

Nessa Barrett and Jaden Hossler are both TikTok stars and music artists who shook up the internet last year when their romance made headlines.

After collaborating on a song together, the two seemed to strike up a relationship — something that burned Nessa’s on-again, off-again boyfriend Josh Richards, who was also besties with Hossler at the time.

The ensuing drama resulted in an avalanche of backlash toward both Barrett and Hossler, who have since gone on to cultivate a seemingly successful love life… until now.

On April 27, 2022 — nearly a year after their relationship went public — TikToker Hannah Kosh pointed out a few key occurrences on the couple’s social media activity that’s leaving fans convinced they’ve broken things off for good.

For starters, both influencers unfollowed each other on Instagram. On top of that, some viewers were convinced they’d blocked each other on the app, as all tags for each other had suddenly disappeared from their shared photos.

That’s not all; Barrett even purportedly switched up the caption for her post celebrating Hossler’s birthday, changing it from “happy birthday lover boy” to “happy birthday” with a white heart emoji.

Fans also noticed that Hossler commented on another girl’s Instagram pic saying, “The picture after my concert was my favorite,” while Nessa posted a photo to her Stories with the caption: “Crying behind my phone, don’t be fooled.”

Jaden Hossler responds to Nessa Barrett breakup rumors

The speculation is only amping up even more, as Hossler has since responded to the drama with a statement that’s basically a final nail in the coffin.

In a pointed Instagram Stories post, Hossler wrote that he “didn’t unfollow anyone” and said he “definitely [doesn’t] handle things online.”

“Life isn’t what it seems,” he continued. “Sad to see things roll out like they are, but I don’t want to do this.”

Barrett purportedly liked a tea page post sharing Hossler’s statement, and it looks like they are following each other on Insta again.

For now, it’s unclear what happened between these two stars, leaving fans confused and waiting for more answers.