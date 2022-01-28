MrBeast sends mystery boxes to influencers and no one knows what it means

YouTube star MrBeast is sending mystery boxes to a few top influencers — but no one knows what’s inside them, or what they could be for. At least, not yet.

Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson is one of the most popular content creators on the net.

The YouTuber boasts a combined following of well over 100 million subscribers across multiple channels, and is best known for his high-stakes challenges and ambitious video projects.

Coming off the success of his viral Squid Game recreation and his $30 million #TeamSeas ocean cleanup initiative, it looks like MrBeast is gearing up for another major event — but this one is decidedly more mysterious than the rest.

Casey Neistat & more receive mystery boxes from MrBeast

In late January, a few top YouTubers in the space shared on social media that they’d received a mysterious package from MrBeast.

Inside the packages are a blue, patterned box secured with a padlock, safely sequestering away whatever’s inside.

it appears that mr beast sent me some sort of time 💣 pic.twitter.com/IEmvNx4Vet — Casey Neistat (@Casey) January 27, 2022

Right now, there’s been no word of what these boxes actually contain, with the influencers who’ve received the gifts unable to crack the locks. Those who have received the boxes so far include YouTube’s Casey Neistat, as well as creators Colin and Samir.

Colin and Samir have even promised fans a cut of the mystery goods if they manage to successfully guess what’s inside the box. Only one hint has been given — it’s pretty heavy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colin and Samir (@colinandsamir)

Fans are already scrambling to decipher what this could possibly mean… but based on his previous statements, it looks like this could align with another big project he’s been teasing.

Shortly after his Squid Game video broke multiple YouTube records, MrBeast did an interview with fellow YouTuber Marques Brownlee, where he said he has an idea that would be an “instant viral hit” and “bigger than Squid Game.”

Whatever it is, there’s no telling if it has anything to do with the mysterious boxes going around. Could it be another Creator Games challenge, or something far more ambitious?

Only time will tell as fans continue to scratch their heads over this latest move from one of YouTube’s biggest stars.