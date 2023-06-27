Casey Neistat shows off impossibly tiny vlogging camera with flip-out screen

YouTube star Casey Neistat is showing off a super tiny vlogging camera that separates from its flip-out screen called the Insta360 Go 3.

Throughout the years, Casey Neistat has become one of the most popular vloggers on YouTube with over twelve million subscribers on his over decade-old channel.

He’s shown off quite a few tech products right at release, sharing his thoughts about the item in a quick and precise YouTube video.

Neistat’s latest video shows off the Insta360 Go 3, their latest camera with an “action pod” housing that lets you use it as a viewfinder separate from the camera.

Casey Neistat shows off Insta360 Go 3 in latest video

Uploaded on June 27, 2023, Casey’s video is filmed entirely with the impossibly tiny vlogging camera and shows off various parts of his life including waking up, walking his dog, and going outside.

“It’s a pretty interesting little camera. It’s like an action camera like you know, but then the screen flips up so it’s like a vlogging camera,” he revealed. “Then you can take the camera out of the body and use it as a remote monitoring.”

The camera’s most unique feature is its “Action Pod” housing, which allows you to have the camera on something like an RC car while using the screen close to you to monitor the car’s point of view.

Casey did give it a favorable review in the end and mentioned that he’s going to keep the camera in his daily rotation for the time being.

You can check out more about Insta360’s new camera including what it comes with and the specs on their website.

