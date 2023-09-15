Casey Neistat goes viral exposing massive sinkhole beneath NYC sidewalk

YouTube star Casey Neistat is going viral after exposing a massive sinkhole beneath a sidewalk in New York City — and it’s sparking major conversations about the city’s infrastructure.

Casey Neistat is an OG YouTuber who is best known for his vlogs and tech reviews, often getting his hands on new products right on release.

Neistat has garnered over 12 million subscribers in his thirteen years on the platform, during which time he’s moved away, and right back to, New York City.

Now, the vlogger has uncovered a major problem in the Big Apple — one that’s taking social media by storm.

Screenshot via YouTube Casey Neistat is a popular vlogger on YouTube.

Casey Neistat exposes massive sinkhole in NYC sidewalk

On September 13, Neistat uploaded a video to TikTok showing himself walking down a crumbling sidewalk when he spotted a hole in it.

Using his foot, Neistat poked at the crumbled concrete — and it fell away right under his foot, revealing a massive sinkhole that could seriously injure a person if they managed to accidentally step into it without looking.

Curious, Neistat decided to see just how deep the sinkhole was and used his arm to get a better look with his phone, showing that the hole was at least ten feet deep and filled with old, rusting pipes.

In classic New York fashion, commenters couldn’t help but poke fun at their city in the comments, with one user writing: “Bro just found Old York.”

“Are the Ninja Turtles in there?” another asked.

“I would have fallen in there and sued for a trillion!” another joked.

In just two day’s time, Neistat’s video has garnered over 33 million views… and is also sparking questions about NYC’s infrastructure.

Of course, this is just the latest entry in the city’s sinkhole chronicles. In 2021-2022, the city saw a total of 3,920 sinkhole sightings reported — something that city officials attributed to climate change.