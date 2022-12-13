MrBeast reveals plans to sell Feastables worldwide “ASAP” amid huge Walmart success

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at Dylan.Horetski@Dexerto.com

MrBeast has revealed plans to sell Feastables worldwide “asap,” as he continues to grow the company throughout the US.

In January 2022, MrBeast launched Feastables, his very own chocolate company. Quickly integrating it with his videos, he gave customers the ability to compete to win a life-size chocolate factory among other prizes.

Feastables took the next step just nine months later as fans began seeing the product in their local Walmart stores alongside a new plant-based cookie option.

MrBeast revealed on December 13 that Feastables has officially made its way to every Walmart in America, and has revealed new plans to sell Feastables worldwide.

MrBeast reveals plans to expand Feastables amid Walmart success

In a tweet, MrBeast revealed that his number one goal with Feastables now is to expand the product to everyone outside of America as soon as possible.

“My #1 goal is to expand to everyone outside America asap,” he said.

It’s unknown when he’ll accomplish that feat, lets’s just hope it’s not as hard to find as Logan Paul and KSI’s Prime Hydration.

MrBeast also mentioned that they are selling “a couple hundred thousand” bars every single week since they launched inside Walmart throughout the US.

“Feastables is now in stock in every Walmart across America!! We’ve been selling a couple hundred thousand bars a week so it’s been hard to keep shelves stocked but we should be good now,” he said.

The YouTuber is so confident that his product is in every store across America, that he even offered a fan $1,000 if he couldn’t find it.

Just guessing with a round number of 200,000 Feastables bars sold a week, that means MrBeast is roughly selling 800,000 a month, which we can safely say is pretty good for a remotely new product.