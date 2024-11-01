MrBeast finally breaks silence on allegations & makes massive company changes

MrBeast hired an outside firm to conduct an internal investigation into his company following allegations brought against the YouTuber, and that investigation’s results have caused some huge changes at his company to be set in motion.

The investigation began on July 31, 2024 when staff member Ava Kris Tyson was accused of having inappropriate conversations with underage fans. The investigation didn’t conclude until November 1, meaning that they spent three months looking into the inner workings of his company.

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP, the law firm he hired to look into his company, went through over 4.5 million documents worth of collected messages. Everything from texts and emails to apps like Slack and Discord was scanned before they came to a conclusion.

And, while this investigation cleared MrBeast LLC of any wrongful treatment of minors from those working at the company, they did find “several isolated instances of workplace harassment and misconduct”.

Instagram: MrBeast / Unsplash.com: Elena Mozhvilo MrBeast has created a profitable empire for himself over the years – but a former employee says his “invincible” mindset is causing him big problems now.

As a result, MrBeast is in the process of making a number of changes to his company. Not only will he be hiring a new CEO, CPO, CFO, and General Counsel to advise his company from the top down, he’s also already terminated an as-of-yet undisclosed number of employees.

Additionally, the firm claims that mandatory corporate training, targeted training for problem employees who are still with the company, and new policies are being implemented across the board to improve operations at MrBeast LLC.

The investigation also confirms that they asked one Dawson French, aka dogpack404, to stop making public allegations against MrBeast LLC during the investigation for the sake of “integrity”.

It’s also worth noting that Quinn Emanuel’s findings don’t include the various allegations made against Lunchly being a food safety hazard due to some customers finding mold in their lunch.

While this does address some of the problems within his company and other business ventures, MrBeast still has a lot to address if he wants to completely clear his name and dispel the accusations that have been piling up against him throughout 2024.