MrBeast responds after surprising shoutout from Leonardo DiCaprio

YouTube star Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson has caught the eye of A-List actor Leonardo DiCaprio, who shouted out the influencer in an unexpected but heartwarming tweet.

MrBeast is one of the internet’s most famous content creators, in no small part due to his philanthropic accomplishments.

The YouTuber has given away thousands of dollars to people in need and has even founded his own charity, servicing multiple communities in his local area with a food bank directly funded by his ‘MrBeast Philanthropy’ channel.

Now, MrBeast is on a roll with yet another major project — this one aiming to clean the world’s beaches. Thus far, fans have donated over $14 million to the cause, with half the funds going toward volunteer clean-ups and half toward trash-cleaning robots.

MrBeast’s initiative has recruited a slew of high-profile influencers across YouTube, filling up the site’s catalogue with videos urging fans to donate and clean up beaches in their spare time.

Now, it seems that none other than Leonardo DiCaprio has joined in on the buzz, shouting out Donaldson in a tweet that took the internet by surprise.

Leonardo DiCaprio shouts out MrBeast on Twitter

The post included a trailer for a series funded by DiCaprio’s production company, Appian Way, featuring MrBeast and his rise to internet stardom in spite of a serious health condition.

MrBeast’s response to the shout out was nothing short of classic: “Wasn’t expecting a tweet from Leo today, but I’ll take it.”

Wasn’t expecting a tweet from Leo today but I’ll take it — MrBeast (@MrBeast) November 9, 2021

This marks yet another major accomplishment for the star, who recently appeared on an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live alongside YouTuber and engineer Mark Rober to promote their ongoing #TeamSeas initiative.

Considering Leonardo DiCaprio’s staunch passion toward environmental activism, it makes sense that he shouted out MrBeast, who, in 2019, launched his #TeamTrees project, successfully raising $20 million to plant 20 million trees by 2020.

What’s next for MrBeast? Only time will tell, but if current trends are anything to go by, this YouTuber could have an even brighter future ahead of him.