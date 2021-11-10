YouTube explains why it is hiding dislike counts on videos

After experimenting with video dislikes earlier this year, YouTube has announced that it will officially hide the number of dislikes on videos across the platform.

YouTube has rolled out a major change for viewers and content creators alike, stating that it will now remove the dislike count on all videos on the site.

This change comes after YouTube’s experiment in March 2021, when the platform tested site and application designs that hid the number of dislikes from viewers.

It looks like this adjustment has stuck, as on November 10, 2021, YouTube claimed the change will be a mainstay fixture moving forward.

To reduce targeted dislike attacks & their impact on creators (esp on smaller creators), you’ll no longer see a public dislike *count* on YouTube starting today (the dislike button is staying). This comes after lots of research, testing & consideration → https://t.co/mJWDJSSRoG — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) November 10, 2021

However, this development won’t affect content creators’ own videos. They will still be able to view the amount of dislikes that their videos receive, and the like to dislike ratio will also affect recommendations (the videos that YouTube feeds viewers based on their preferences).

YouTube’s initial decision to remove dislike counts came as a response to “dislike attacks,” where viewers would mass-dislike a creator’s videos as a means of harassing them.

“We want to create an inclusive and respectful environment where creators have the opportunity to succeed and feel safe to express themselves,” the platform stated in a blog post.

“This is just one of many steps we are taking to continue to protect creators from harassment. Our work is not done, and we’ll continue to invest here.”

This isn’t a new idea, by far; YouTube bandied about the idea of removing dislike counts on videos as far back as 2018 — the same year that YouTube Rewind became the most-disliked video on the site.

In 2019, the site brought up the issue again, with YouTube’s Project management director Tom Leung claiming the platform was discussing ways to mitigate “dislike mobs.” After years of debate, it seems the site has crafted a firm response to these dislike campaigns, although the response has been decidedly mixed.

Many users have expressed a “dislike” for this development, asking YouTube for greater options when it comes to preventing harassment via dislike or hate mob on the site.

Give us O P T I O N S. Stop forcing it onto creators. Dislikes may affect the creator, but not the audience. — freezing sticks (👍 very cool 👍) (@Winteristix) November 10, 2021

Wow! Another horrible feature added from YouTube! You do realise the Dislike button is important? Your just doing it to not see the dislikes on Rewind 2018 — Rubi-Lee ☁️🤍 (@rubi__leee) November 10, 2021

Might as well just get rid of the dislike button entirely. What’s even the point of it then? — Josh Gaming 🎮 (@JoshGamnChannel) November 10, 2021

This latest dislike count change will begin to gradually roll out for users starting November 10, 2021.