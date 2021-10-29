MrBeast launches TeamSeas to topple Team Trees 20 million planting goal

MrBeast has teamed up with fellow YouTuber Mark Rober to launch TeamSeas, a fundraiser set to topple his previous goal of 20 million trees planted with TeamTrees by cleaning up 30 million pounds of trash from the ocean.

Two years ago, YouTuber and philanthropist Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson teamed up with the Team Tree initiative to help raise $20,000,000 and plant a massive 20m trees. The goal was ultimately met in just two months, ending several weeks before the deadline of January 1st, 2020.

This year, the creator has teamed up with scientific YouTuber and engineer Mark Rober, alongside hundreds of other creators, to form TeamSeas in an effort to topple last year’s goal and raise 30m. Every dollar going is towards cleaning up one pound of trash from the world’s oceans.

MrBeast #TeamSeas Initiative

To promote the initiative, the duo rounded up volunteers to clean up one of the dirtiest beaches in the entire world. MrBeast hired a professional beach cleaner to help organize the efforts and provide tools to help separate the garbage from the sand.

After doubling the number of volunteers, the group heard about another beach that was just as dirty down the road, so they split up the group to clean both beaches. Combining the amount of trash collected from both beaches, they removed over 60,000 pounds of trash.

“Two years ago, we crushed our goal of 20 million trees planted and it’s time to do it again,” Donaldson explained. “We’ve teamed up with hundreds of other creators in an effort to raise 30 million dollars to clean 30 million pounds of trash from the ocean by the end of the year.”

The duo went on to explain that half of the money raised will go towards volunteer trash clean-ups, similar to what they did in the video, and the other half will go towards robots that pick up trash from the ocean 24 hours a day, 365 days out of the year.

TeamSeas has set up a handy tracker and donation portal for anyone interested in helping the initiative.