MrBeast launches $10,000 competition to design next Feastables Bar

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at [email protected]

MrBeast has just launched a competition for fans to design the packaging for his next Feastables product, and the winner will bring home $10,000.

Back in January 2022, MrBeast announced he was set to become Willy Wonka with the release of his snack brand, Feastables.

Since then, he’s built (and given away) a chocolate factory replica as well as launched several new products including a collab with Corpse Husband.

Now, he’s asking fans around the world to help design the packaging for the next Feastables product, and he’s paying the winner $10,000.

MrBeast launches $10k product design competition

In an Instagram post on November 11, the included picture shows someone holding an unbranded package for the upcoming snack bar while looking at the camera.

“We’re creating the best-tasting, healthiest snack bar on the planet and want YOU to design the packaging for a chance to win $10,000,” it reads.

“To enter our first GLOBAL contest, click the link in our bio, review our creative brief and submit your design by December 9 — MrBeast will pick the winner.”

Instagram: Feastables

How to enter MrBeast’s Feastables design competition

According to the Instagram post, all you have to do is head over to their website.

Once you go to the site, you’ll see that Feastables is providing a download for assets you can use in your design, and when you’re done all you have to do is upload it via the form on the website.

The competition does require you to be at least 18 years old but is open globally. You have until December 9, 2022, to enter.