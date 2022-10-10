MrBeast teams up with Corpse Husband for new Feastables chocolate bar flavor

Virginia is Dexerto's Deputy Entertainment Editor an expert in all things TikTok, YouTube, and influencer-related. Boasting a background in English education, she's been tackling the social media space for over four years. You can reach Virginia at: [email protected]

YouTube star MrBeast has joined forces with influencer and music artist Corpse Husband to unleash a brand-new flavor in his line of Feastables chocolate bars.

Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson is a YouTuber of many talents. On top of being a super-popular influencer with over 100 million subscribers, he’s also owner of his own fast-food chain and a line of chocolate bars called ‘Feastables.’

The influencer first released ‘Feastables’ bars earlier this year, and fans couldn’t get enough. In fact, his viral chocolate bar giveaway ended up crashing the official Feastables website.

Recently, the influencer hinted at more to come for his chocolate business in a podcast — and it looks like his words are ringing true, as he’s just announced a major collaboration with another big star.

On October 10, MrBeast revealed a new flavor of Feastables bar in partnership with Corpse Husband, a faceless influencer and music artist with over 7 million YouTube subs and millions of plays on Spotify.

How to buy MrBeast x Corpse Husband Feastables bar

Dubbed the ‘Corpse Bar,’ MrBeast and Corpse’s joint collaboration is a ‘bloody white chocolate’ bar with chunks of cookie stashed inside.

Right now, fans can only purchase boxes of the chocolate bar instead of individual bars via the official Feastables website.

How much is the Feastables Corpse Bar?

At the time of writing, fans can purchase up to three boxes of Corpse Bars, retailing at $29.99 per box.

On top of this, fans can also purchase these boxes for a chance of winning an exclusive hoodie, with one box equaling to one entry into the merch giveaway.

What’s in the Feastables Corpse Bar?

According to the Feastables site, the ‘Corpse Bar’ contains cocoa butter, cane sugar, milk, chocolate flavored cookies, fruit and vegetable juice, salt, and organic vanilla powder.

This latest drop comes after MrBeast discussed his chocolate bars on an episode of the FULL SEND Podcast, where he said he’s in direct competition with Hershey’s and hopes to “wean” his fans off of comparatively ‘unhealthy’ products.