MrBeast explains why he wasn’t at Streamy Awards despite winning Creator of the Year

YouTube star MrBeast has explained why he didn’t show up to the Streamy Awards, after he was crowned Creator of the Year at the award show in Los Angeles.

MrBeast is the king of YouTube. Holding the title of single most-subscribed independent creator on the platform, nobody even comes close to his staggering 179 million subscribers.

It’s no wonder he’s at the top of the ladder too, going to extreme lengths to make the best videos possible, ranging from giving away millions to surviving on a raft in the middle of the ocean for seven days.

The YouTuber has certainly got recognition for his work, where for the fourth year in a row the 25-year-old has won the Streamy Awards‘ Creator of the Year award.

However, he was never seen at the awards ceremony on August 27, and although the YouTube star acknowledged he won the prestigious award — responding on Twitter/X with “Hype” — fans were baffled as to why he never attended.

MrBeast reveals why he wasn’t at Streamy Awards

In a post that has since gone viral, racking up over 70k likes, it was noted how MrBeast never even showed up to the Streamy Awards. Responding, the 25-year-old claimed he was simply too busy recording upcoming videos to be present at the event.

“I’m filming videos,” he responded, adding the sobbing emoji.

MrBeast recently opened up on his mental health struggles, explaining he’s “dying mentally” pushing himself to be prepared to upload weekly videos at the end of the year.

After smashing a YouTube record for his third video in a row, it’s clear MrBeast is on a bit of a streak. However, fans have urged him to take a break if he needs it.