How to watch the 2023 Streamy Awards

The 2023 Streamy Awards are almost upon us, and just like last year, they’ve assembled the most talented content creators around to recognize their contributions and talent.

This year marks the thirteenth annual Streamy Awards, which uses over forty different categories to highlight the content creators that have made the most impact on the space in the last year.

With big ticket names like xQc, Hasan and MatPat sure to make an appearance, and even scoop up some awards, it’s sure to leave an impact on the scene. Here’s everything you need to know about watching the event.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

What time are the 2023 Streamy Awards?

The 2023 Streamy Awards air on August 27th- a Sunday. The ceremony starts at 6PM PT, or 9PM ET. The awards will be hosted by MatPat, creator of The Game Theorists.

You can watch the Awards via YouTube on MatPat’s channel.

What are the 2023 Streamy Award categories?

The Streamy Awards feature a wide variety of categories to accommodate for all of the different types of content creators that the show covers.

Each category normally tries to nominate around five creators to bring more recognition to the scene, so expect to see lots of names! The categories are:

Article continues after ad

Overall Awards

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Creator of the Year

Show of the Year

Streamer of the Year

International

Short Form

Individual Awards

Breakout Creator

Breakout Streamer

Collaboration

Creator for Social Good

Creator Product

Crossover

First Person

Just Chatting

Variety Streamer

VTuber

Music Awards

Sound of the year

Show Awards

Podcast

Scripted Series

Unscripted Series

Subject Awards

Article continues after ad

Animated

Beauty

Comedy

Commentary

Competitive Gamer

Dance

Fashion and Style

Food

Gamer

Health and Wellness

Kids and Family

Learning and Education

Lifestyle

News

Science and Engineering

Sports

Technology

Craft Awards

Cinematography

Editing

Visual and Special Effects

Writing

For a reminder of who won in each category last time around, check out our list of the victors from last year’s awards.