How to watch the 2023 Streamy Awards
The 2023 Streamy Awards are almost upon us, and just like last year, they’ve assembled the most talented content creators around to recognize their contributions and talent.
This year marks the thirteenth annual Streamy Awards, which uses over forty different categories to highlight the content creators that have made the most impact on the space in the last year.
With big ticket names like xQc, Hasan and MatPat sure to make an appearance, and even scoop up some awards, it’s sure to leave an impact on the scene. Here’s everything you need to know about watching the event.
What time are the 2023 Streamy Awards?
The 2023 Streamy Awards air on August 27th- a Sunday. The ceremony starts at 6PM PT, or 9PM ET. The awards will be hosted by MatPat, creator of The Game Theorists.
You can watch the Awards via YouTube on MatPat’s channel.
What are the 2023 Streamy Award categories?
The Streamy Awards feature a wide variety of categories to accommodate for all of the different types of content creators that the show covers.
Each category normally tries to nominate around five creators to bring more recognition to the scene, so expect to see lots of names! The categories are:
Overall Awards
- Creator of the Year
- Show of the Year
- Streamer of the Year
- International
- Short Form
Individual Awards
- Breakout Creator
- Breakout Streamer
- Collaboration
- Creator for Social Good
- Creator Product
- Crossover
- First Person
- Just Chatting
- Variety Streamer
- VTuber
Music Awards
- Sound of the year
Show Awards
- Podcast
- Scripted Series
- Unscripted Series
Subject Awards
- Animated
- Beauty
- Comedy
- Commentary
- Competitive Gamer
- Dance
- Fashion and Style
- Food
- Gamer
- Health and Wellness
- Kids and Family
- Learning and Education
- Lifestyle
- News
- Science and Engineering
- Sports
- Technology
Craft Awards
- Cinematography
- Editing
- Visual and Special Effects
- Writing
For a reminder of who won in each category last time around, check out our list of the victors from last year’s awards.