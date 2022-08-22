MrBeast desperate for new staff as he struggles with video demand: “I need help”

Popular YouTuber Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson has issued a staff vacancy call out, with a number of job roles on offer for anyone with a love for YouTube.

MrBeast‘s popularity has skyrocketed throughout 2021 and 2022. As a result, he has his place as one of YouTube’s fastest-growing creators.

Pulling in whopping viewership figures with his Squid Game and Willy Wonka IRL recreation, the 24-year-old went on to smash the YouTube milestone of 100 million subscribers in August 2022. However, he has plans to go even bigger.

To help him get there, he’s going to need a larger team and any of his fans who have a passion for YouTube could be in with a chance of working alongside him.

MrBeast shares call out for various job vacancies

On August 18, MrBeast uploaded a YouTube video explaining how he is looking to hire multiple new members of staff who will be working either remotely or at his studio in Greenville, North Carolina.

“We just hit 100 million subscribers on the main channel,” MrBeast claimed. “I want to make the best videos the world has ever seen […] the videos I’m doing have gotten infinitely harder and because of that, I’m not able to upload as much as I want.”

He added that trying to create these ambitious projects in a limited time frame “is not easy” and he needs help.

All that is required to apply for the job roles is a love for YouTube and its culture, a knowledge of memes, an experience in production, and a desire “to make the best YouTube videos possible.” The Minecraft fan also claimed that “all applications” submitted will be considered.

Just some of the positions on offer via his website include YouTube Research Strategist, Editor, and Minecraft Modder.

Application forms as well as the full list of positions available with their job descriptions can be found on the website. However, there are currently no given deadlines so it is wise to send in submissions as soon as possible.