Mori Calliope admits 2022 has “been rough” but Hololive star vows to push through

Hololive star Mori Calliope has been making big moves in 2022. However, it’s still “been a rough year” for the rapper reaper as critics nitpick her every move. Calli is pledging to push through the noise though ⁠— for herself, her fans, and her family.

Hololive star Mori Calliope has had a huge 2022. Between penning a big music deal, working towards her first major album, and having a mega solo debut concert, there’s been a lot going on.

The star has been breaking milestones, but in the process, stepping on a few eggs. She’s been the target of much criticism from haters patronizing her every move, something which has made 2022 “a pretty rough year” for her despite all the success.

However, the star has vowed to push through and better herself. She knows she can stand up to the comments, but she wants to make sure her fandom ⁠— and most importantly, her family ⁠— isn’t affected by what’s thrown around online.

“I don’t get sad, but I always worry a bit when you guys worry about me,” she explained while chilling on stream. “I know you guys are always bopping around on the internet and stuff like that. I just don’t want you to worry about me, I’m fine. I worry about you guys.

“It’s been a pretty rough year for me. There’s just been a lot going on. The kind of thing that’s at the forefront of my mind though is I just feel bad for a lot of my fans.

“Sometimes I just think about you guys, I’ve been in a position a long time ago when I was in high school and stuff like that, being told things I liked were sh*t and people who I thought were cool were sh*t. It didn’t feel good, so I just worry about y’all.”

Calli has been caught in the crossfire of critics calling her music “cultural appropriation”, and no matter what the star does there always seems to be some who can’t drop it.

She has managed to mute out that toxicity, but she’s worried about how those close to her will receive that.

“My mom, it’s the same. She’s always looking me up and my mom is interested in what I do. She’s all over the place [online] and I’m more worried about her than myself,” Calli continued.

“I’m strong, but it gets kind of hard when your mom sees harsh things people are saying about her daughter. I want to be better for you guys, so I am going to try and be better for my mom and my family. I want to see my mom smile and not be worried. I’m okay though ⁠— I’ve got thick skin ⁠— but when it affects other people that’s when I get… ‘ah damnit.’”

With all that being said, Calli is eternally grateful for the millions of Deadbeats who have supported her every step of the way, especially so in 2022 with so many big moves being made.

“You guys always show me a fun time. There’s always fun things to talk about with you guys, and I always love making music. It’s the thing that makes me the happiest in the world. I think I’ll keep doing it with you guys here by my side, following me along.

“You guys are the best, thank you.”