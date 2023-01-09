Hololive star Ninomae Ina’nis makes big return after health-related hiatus

Hailing from Perth, Andrew is Dexerto's Australian Managing Editor stranded in the middle of nowhere. They love telling stories across all games and esports, but they have a soft spot for League of Legends and Rainbow Six. Oh, and they're also fascinated by the rise of VTubers. You can contact Andrew at andrew.amos@dexerto.com

Hololive star Ninomae Ina’nis took nearly 100 days to return, but the VTuber is back. After going on hiatus to deal with some health issues, Ina is back and ready to kick off 2023 strong, sharing what she got up to on her break and more on her January 8 stream.

Ninomae Ina’nis worried fans when she went on an indefinite hiatus late in 2022 to sort out some health issues. The Hololive VTuber had been struggling for some time, and her doctor gave her an ultimatum to fix her health or face the consequences.

It left her takodachis in the lurch, feeling lonely as they awaited her return. However, 2023 is off to a great start, with Ina returning to streaming on January 8.

She apologized for not keeping fans updated on Twitter as she promised, but said it was for good reason as she worked through her anemia: “I was in this very stressed, very burned out state,” she opened up with.

“A lot of the things that have caused some of the problems, like me feeling dead all the time, it’s always been like that. But the stress on top of me not taking care of myself very well made it pretty bad.

“It got to a point where even when I was sitting down, my heart rate would be going up quite high. I was sitting down and my heart was still doing cardio. I talked to my doctor a lot and it made me realize I needed to fix a lot of stuff.”

The health issues, along with some outside forces, put a lot of pressure on Ina’s mental health. She needed to take a bigger break from all things work-related to help her stress levels, and that involved spending plenty of time off-stream with her family and friends.

“The unfortunate PC problems and other problems happening really built up some problems in the mental department. [My doctor said it was] an anxiety-slash-panic disorder where nothing is wrong, but your body thinks something is wrong and you’re always panicking.

“It was a little rough, and part of why I had to spend a little time away from everything ⁠— I told members a while ago ⁠— but I had to spend a while with Mama’nis and Papa’nis. I didn’t bring anything work-related with me while I did that, and as much as I wanted to think about updating something, the thought about what to say, just did not put me in a good spot. I had to take care of myself first.”

Ina continued to talk about what she got up to on her break, including visiting family in Japan, seeing fellow Hololive EN members IRyS and Mori Calliope, and generally relaxing. It helped her get better physically and mentally, and now she’s ready to take 2023 head on.

“The doctor said it usually takes a little longer to get really better, but luckily I’m just surrounded by such supportive friends and family ⁠— and you guys.

“I tried to check comments once in a while, but I couldn’t post because I didn’t have access to my account. I saw a lot of the clips you guys were making, even from my older content, and I really appreciate it. You guys are the best.

“I’m glad to be back. I’m feeling much better, much more well-rested, and I think I’m ready to come back to streaming.”

According to stats site VSTATS, Ninomae Ina’nis’ return stream peaked at 35,000 viewers, with an average of 33,000 takodachis rejoicing the return of their overlord.

And just in case you thought she’d go back to lurking in the shadows, don’t worry, Ina promised fans she’d be back “tomorrow”.

“Thank you everyone, for waiting for me. I’ll be continuing to take up your time from now on… I can finally say this: I’ll see you guys tomorrow!”