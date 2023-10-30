Ookami Mio reveals why Hololive members are collaborating less often

With members of the community noticing a general decline in the number of collaborations between Hololive talents, Gamers member Ookami Mio provided insight into why this is.

Throughout its five-year history, Hololive has become best known for its talents joining forces to collaborate with one another.

One of the big perks of being in a VTuber agency is that there are plenty of opportunities to work with other members and organize collaborations. From big events to one-off streams these joint adventures and the chemistry between talents are amongst Hololive’s biggest selling points.

Given this, it’s understandable that some fans are concerned that the amount of collaborations has declined as of late, and now Mio has explained why.

Hololive collaborations have gotten harder to organize

A curious fan asked Ookami Mio during a guerilla chat stream hosted on October 29 why the amount of collaborations in Hololive seems to be on the decline.

As translated by clipper Vtuber Addict, Mio explained: “In recent times it has become harder to organize a collaboration or an event. First, you have to explain your plan to management and get their approval, and now all the Hololive members are super busy. So it’s difficult to find a time slot that will work for everyone.”

Mio’s explanation is focused on Hololive JP as each branch is run under different leadership and management.

Even so, similar limitations can be seen in other branches too with EN member Mori Calliope admitting on October 26 that her contract with label Universal Music can make creating original songs with other Hololive members “extremely difficult.”

These conflicts in schedule and additional measures required to organize collaborations are a natural result of Hololive’s incredible growth.

Once a niche idol company, Cover’s stars are now amongst the most successful VTubers on the planet and regularly work alongside the industry’s biggest names including Among Us, Aniplus, and Konami.