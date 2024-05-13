Hololive’s Ookami Mio hospitalized to receive long-term treatment

VTuber Ookami Mio has been hospitalized for long-term medical treatment resulting in the Hololive VTuber missing multiple upcoming events.

Posting on the official Hololive X/Twitter account, the VTuber agency announced, “We would like to report that it has been determined that [Ookami Mio] is in a condition that requires long-term treatment. She was urgently hospitalized on April 28 (Sunday) due to poor health.”

The VTuber agency did not reveal the name of the disease affecting Mio, citing “privacy protection,” as the reason. They also acknowledged that Mio’s symptoms are improving but despite this, she will still miss two upcoming events.

Ookami Mio will no longer be attending the following events due to her hospitalization:

hololive GAMERS fes. Super Super Super Super Gamers (May 25 – 26)

MUSIC VERSE Fes (June 9)

Mio herself also commented on the situation: “I am filled with regret for having to deliver such disappointing news at such a large event, and I apologize to everyone who was looking forward to the event.”

She went on to explain that she had expected to recover in time for these events, but her condition was more serious than first thought. She then intended to force herself to return and attend the event anyway but Hololive management encouraged her to rest and recover instead.

In the same post, Ookami Mio admitted to being “truly frustrated,” before once again apologizing to fans for not being able to fulfill her commitments.

Hololive will still send three VTubers to MUSIC VERSE Fes with Tsunomaki Watame taking Mio’s place alongside Shirakami Fubuki and Nakiri Ayame.

It is unclear when Mio will return, but even so, the fan reaction to this announcement has been overwhelmingly supportive. Both Ookami Mio and Hololive fans have wished the Wolf VTuber a speedy recovery and encouraged her to take her time.