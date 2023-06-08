Mori Calliope refuses to play Cards Against Humanity over fear of getting fired

Hololive Vtuber Mori Calliope refused to play Cards Against Humanity on stream, believing that the “adult card game,” would get her and her colleagues all fired.

Some Vtubers work for agencies like Nijisanji and Hololive which restricts what they can say and do on stream.

These restrictions are imposed for all kinds of reasons from wanting not to offend viewers, scaring off potential sponsors, and avoiding copyright infringement. The latter is especially important in Japan where many Vtuber agencies are based due to strict copyright laws.

Article continues after ad

In extreme cases, failure to comply with these rules has seen Vtubers lose their job, as seen with ex-Nijisanji member Zaion Lanza. Mori Calliope has no plans of becoming the latest victim of such perceived carelessness.

Mori Calliope shuts down Cards Against Humanity stream idea

Mori Calliope was talking on stream about her experience playing card games on vacation. One card game that came up was Cards Against Humanity but Calli made it clear she has no plans to stream it.

“When I was vacationing with Milky it was so fun. Me and the gals were all playing some card games, some adult card games. I think you know what we’re talking about there,” she said.

Article continues after ad

“A little Poker as well. Ah yes, Uno my favorite adult game. No not strip Poker! I was talking about Cards Against Humanity. The one that’s a really bad game.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Responding to a viewer asking for a Cards Against Humanity stream Calli declared: “No, we’d all be fired. That can’t happen. Listen, we know the limitations. We know them.”

Although rare, it isn’t unheard of for corporate Vtubers to play Cards Against Humanity on stream. Nijisanji EN members Selen Tatsuki, Fulgur Ovid, Enna Allouette, and Vox Akuma played the spicy card game in December 2022.

Article continues after ad

Selen later responded in the VOD’s comments admitting: “This VOD almost got privated but I fought for it to stay archived and that’s why it’s here even to this day. If we went even a little bit further, I don’t think it would have survived.”

It’s no surprise that Cards Against Humanity is such a risky game for corporate Vtubers to play. The adult card game involves finishing sentences using the cards in your hand to create the funniest phrase possible.

Article continues after ad

Many of the cards in the deck are extremely controversial or unhinged. For the sake of Hololive’s reputation and to avoid unnecessary drama, Mori Calliope probably made the right call to not play it on stream.