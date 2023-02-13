Molly-Mae Hague blocks Jake Paul’s entire team ahead of “boring” fight with Tommy Fury

Molly-Mae Hague has reportedly blocked Jake Paul’s entire team ahead of his boxing match with her boyfriend, reality TV star and boxer Tommy Fury, on February 26.

Jake Paul’s long-awaited bout against British boxer Tommy Fury is set to come to fruition on February 26… but Fury’s girlfriend is calling the entire ordeal “boring.”

Paul and Fury have been spatting back and forth for some time, and even agreed to fight last year — but unfortunately, Fury ended up pulling out of the match last-minute after travel difficulties prevented him from entering the United States.

Since then, it’s been uncertain if their highly-anticipated fight will actually happen, but Fury has promised that he’ll show up come fight night on the 26 despite heavy speculation to the contrary from fans.

Fury isn’t the only one Jake has had beef with in the build-up to their bout; in fact, he even threw shade at his newborn baby with girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague, saying in an Instagram comment after the child’s birth: “Just in time to watch your dad get knocked out.”

It looks like Hague didn’t take this comment lightly. Since then, reports claim that Hague has blocked Jake Paul and his entire team on Instagram.



According to Mirror Fighting, Hague has blocked the influencer’s coaches and staff, even those who don’t always show up in his videos and other posts. The report also states that Nakisa Bidarian, who runs Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions brand, says Hague has even blocked her private Instagram account.

That’s not all; Hague herself has called her boyfriend’s upcoming bout with Paul “boring” in a statement to iFL TV.

“I just feel like the whole thing, everyone is just over it,” she said of the grudge match. “Hopefully, it can all just be put to bed, they can have the fight and then we can forget about it.”

(Topic begins at 5:03)

For now, it still looks like Fury vs Paul is on — despite the boxer not showing up to a press conference on February 3.