Jake Paul says Tommy Fury not “serious fighter” after press conference no-show

Jake Paul slammed Tommy Fury after the latter didn’t show up to their press conference, saying that Fury isn’t a “serious” fighter in the process.

On February 3, Jake Paul revealed in a tweet that Tommy Fury told his team that he couldn’t make it to the first press conference for their upcoming fight, sparking rumors that the about was going to get canceled for the third time.

However, Tommy responded and confirmed that he still plans on showing up for the bout on February 26.

During the first press conference on February 8, Jake Paul slammed Tommy Fury after he didn’t show up — claiming that Fury isn’t a “serious” fighter.

Article continues after ad

Jake Paul slams Tommy Fury during press conference

Soon after the press conference began, Jake Paul made sure to share his feelings toward his upcoming opponent.

“He’s a flake, he’s not a serious businessman. He’s not a serious fighter and I’m going to prove that,” Jake said. “That’s why this fight’s called ‘The Truth’ because the truth’s going to come out. He’s going to have to pay for all the times he’s pulled out and all the business people he screwed over.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“It’s disrespectful. There are some of the biggest names in boxing, some of the biggest promoters in the world, some of the most influential people in the world… and he doesn’t wanna show up because of a ‘private matter.'”

Article continues after ad

Jake went on to call out Fury for not showing up after making the commitment to fight again.

This is the third time Jake has attempted to enter the ring alongside Fury, who dropped out of fights in December 2021 and again in August 2022.

Tommy hasn’t responded to Jake’s comments at the time of writing, but we’ll be sure to update you if he does.

In the meantime, head over to our entertainment section for more boxing news and other viral stories.