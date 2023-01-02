Mizkif apologizes for “embarassing” stream as OTK suspends him from board

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at Dylan.Horetski@Dexerto.com

Mizkif issued an apology for his “embarrassing” comeback stream back in October, just two days after OTK concluded their investigation into claims he helped cover up a sexual assault.

Over the last few months, OTK co-founder Mizkif has been on leave from the Twitch organization due to allegations that claimed he helped cover up a sexual assault incident between streamers CrazySlick and Adrianah Lee.

OTK issued an update regarding the investigation on December 31, revealing that the law firm they hired did not find direct evidence that Mizkif had attempted to cover up the alleged assault.

They reinstated Mizkif as a member of the organization, but due to a “callous disregard” towards SA and racial prejudice during his stream on October 11, they decided to suspend him from his duties on the board of directors.

Article continues after ad

Now, the Twitch star has issued an apology for his comments during the stream in a video uploaded to his YouTube channel.

Mizkif uploaded the 90-second video to his main YouTube channel on January 2.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“Hello, I’ve been wanting to make this video for a while now and now that the investigation is over, I’d like to address my embarrassing comeback stream in October. My behavior on that stream was absolutely unacceptable,” he explained.

“I communicated almost everything terribly and I was completely tone-deaf to such a serious situation. And, I’m so sorry for how I acted. It was completely insensitive.

Article continues after ad

“I want to apologize to everyone, but especially victims of sexual assault. The way I behaved was horrible and I will be better. I will learn from this situation. I want to be better not only for myself but for my audience. I want my influence on this world to be positive,” Mizkif added.

He went on to explain that he doesn’t want anyone to see his actions on that stream and deem them acceptable, and wants to prove to his audience that he’s genuine by showing better behavior and better content.

It’s unknown when he will return to his main channel on Twitch at the time of writing, so we’ll have to wait to see what happens in the near future.