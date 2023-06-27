Mizkif hits back at fan allegedly view-botting Twitch stream: “I love this”

Mizkif has called out an anonymous fan during his latest Twitch stream for view-botting, claiming that he is unbothered by the fake views.

As streaming grows in popularity, new ways of achieving internet fame are being discovered. View-botting in particular is occasionally used by some content creators looking to quickly rise through the ranks and gain exposure.

The technique relies on bots to supply videos and live streams with fake views, increasing channel statistics and ideally boosting their spot in a platform’s algorithm.

Now, popular Twitch streamer and Youtuber Matthew ‘Mizkif’ Rinaudo has hit back at an anonymous fan for allegedly view-botting his live stream.

“Whoever is doing this to me and thinks that I hate this, you know I love this, right?” Mizkif laughed as he told his chat during a June 26 broadcast on Twitch. Maintaining that he was not the one behind the fake views but instead a victim of view-botting.

“You think I care?” The streamer continued, appearing unbothered by the onslaught of bot comments taking over his chat.

While view-botting may be appealing to new streamers or fans hoping to boost the numbers of their favorite content creators, fake engagement remains a violation of Twitch’s policies.

The platform released an article explaining the harmful effects of view-botting: “False viewer growth is not conducive to establishing a career in broadcasting because the ‘viewers’ do not contribute to a healthy, highly engaged community.”

Twitch also stated, “It is very important to remember that just because a channel is having its view count artificially inflated, it does not necessarily mean the channel owner is behind it.

