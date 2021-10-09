Mizkif claims Amouranth’s fifth Twitch ban could be her last

Following her fifth ban from the platform, Mizkif claimed that it could be the last time we see Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa’s on Twitch as it looks like it’s going to be a permanent suspension,

On October 8, controversial Twitch streamer Amouranth had, once again, been handed a ban from the platform, making it the fifth time she’s been suspended.

As of writing, the reason for her latest ban has not been revealed, but her channel hasn’t had its partner status revoked, which means she’s been banished for good.

However, as her audience wants to see the Canadian return, Mizkif has said it’s unlikely she does as she was supposedly on thin ice after being banned in the summer.

Advertisement

As usual, the reason behind her ban isn’t public, which has only led to increased speculation from fans and fellow content creators.

In the case of Mizkif, who has streamed with Amouranth previously, he touched on the situation during his October 8 stream as his chat was full of theories, and suggested she may be gone for good.

“Did you guys see Amouranth got banned? That’s kinda weird,” the streamer said. “Well, not weird, it was pretty f**king obvious that sh*t was going to happen. But you know what’s crazy about it? I think that’s her last ban. I talked to her about it, and I remember when we streamed a few months ago, she told me her partner manager said that it’s one more strike and she’s done.”

Advertisement

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Why was Amouranth banned?

Usually, streamers are notified as to why they’re banned in an email. In Amouranth’s case, she supposedly has no clue what’s going on.

Another streamer NymN asked why she was banned, to which Amouranth responded: “If you find out please let me know.”

If you find out please let me know — Amouranth (@Amouranth) October 8, 2021

While she could just be joking and playing up to the speculation, we have seen other streamers not alerted to the reason behind their ban before.

As Mizkif could be considered a friend of Amouranth, it provides a bit of credibility with his claims, which is backed up with a supposed lack of response by Twitch. Though, we’ll have to wait and see what happens.