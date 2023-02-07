Mizkif banned on Twitch yet again after watching MILF Manor reality show

Twitch star Mizkif has been hit with yet another ban on the streaming platform, this time, seemingly as a result of broadcasting his reactions to the new ‘MILF Manor‘ reality show from TLC.

Mizkif is certainly no stranger to Twitch bans. Despite calling the platform home, the popular figure has had a rocky history with the Amazon-backed streaming platform to say the least.

From the chaotic ‘TV show meta’ he largely pioneered just one year prior to being suspended just for watching the clips of others, he’s seen it all. Now, he’s back into familiar territory once again, having been blocked on Twitch for sharing a new series with his viewers.

This time around, it was allegedly a reality series called MILF Manor that landed him on Twitch’s naughty list once again. After watching a handful of episodes live on stream during a February 6 broadcast, Mizkif confirmed he was “banned for DMCA again” shortly after being hit offline.

During his latest stream, Mizkif was watching along with the raunchy reality series, as a few others have on Twitch in recent days. In fact, it’s become so popular on Twitch Hasan even received a shoutout from one of the leading stars ‘Disco Mommy’ just a few days ago.

However, the ban hammer struck down on Mizkif once again despite the show’s prevalence on the platform of late. It could come as a result of mass reports from agitated viewers, given many other streamers have gotten away with broadcasting the show without issue.

Mercifully, this Twitch ban is set to last just 24 hours all up, meaning Mizkif can return to live streaming from Wednesday onwards. We’ll have to see if Twitch issues a more in-depth statement as to why Mizkif was singled out in this instance. Though given the platform’s typical silence around bans, it wouldn’t be wise to hold your breath on a proper explanation.