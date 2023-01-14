Mizkif banned on Twitch for “Aiding Account Suspension Evasion”

Streaming star Mizkif has been banned from Twitch for “Aiding Account Suspension Evasion.”

The 27-year-old returned to streaming just a few weeks ago following allegations in September 2022 that he helped cover up a sexual assault.

After being placed on leave and put under investigation by his organization One True King, the streamer went on a hiatus across all platforms.

He was subsequently found not guilty following a third-party investigation and the streamer has since got back to making content — even going viral for dropping a bench press on himself while attempting a new personal best.

Now, many are stunned after the Twitch star has been hit with the ban hammer on January 14.

Mizkif receives second Twitch ban

According to StreamerBans, this is Mizkif’s second ban from the platform. His first was in February 2020 — where he was quickly unbanned shortly after.

In response to StreamerBans, Mizkif shared the email he received from Twitch revealing that his suspension was for “Aiding Account Suspension Evasion.”

Fans have suggested the ban was due to watching a video from disgraced streamer GrossGore — who was banned from Twitch in 2021.

This would be breaking the platform’s terms of service, which prohibits streamers from watching a suspended user’s content on their broadcast.

Many have since praised Twitch for the ban, with critics hitting out at Mizkif for his recent controversies. “Best news I’ve heard today,” one wrote. “Let’s hope this is permanent like Doc. Miz should’ve been gone a long time ago and he shouldn’t come back,” said another.

It’s unclear how long Mizkif will be out of action for. Though it’s unlikely we’ll see him gone for long.

Twitch do not comment publicly on their bans.