Hasan shocked after getting shoutout from MILF Manor’s ‘Disco Mommy’

Twitch star Hasan was left flabbergasted after receiving an unexpected message from TLC’s MILF Manor contestant ‘Disco Mommy.’

TLC’s MILF Manor is a reality-style television show that pairs eight so-called ‘MILFs’ (an acronym for ‘Mother I’d Like to F*ck,’ meaning an attractive older woman) with eight younger men in a mansion.

The series has garnered criticism for its premise — but at the same time, it’s become the hottest new reality show to watch for online entertainers like Hasan, who has sarcastically called it “the greatest piece of television that has ever been created.”

Although the show has been met with extremely low reviews, it continues to garner buzz online… and it looks like one of the series’ stars has taken notice of Hasan’s comments.

MILF Manor’s Disco Mommy gives Valentine’s advice to Hasan

Kelle Mortensen, aka ‘Disco Mommy’ on the show, addressed Hasan in a short video seemingly on Cameo, a site where fans can pay a certain amount of money to receive a personal message from celebrities.

“Hey Hasan! It’s Disco Mommy from MILF Manor,” she began. “I wanted to tell you happy Valentine’s Day. I heard you have an amazing heart of gold. You love fitness, you love working out, and maybe you just haven’t found that significant other yet.”

“My advice to you is, just be patient,” she continued. “Don’t waste too much time on something that you know is not meant for you. I think whatever you want in your heart you will actually attract. The more you think on what you don’t have, the more you won’t have it.”

Disco Mommy wrapped up her advice by telling Hasan to “enjoy life, and [love] will finally come when you least expect it.”

“Oh my god,” Hasan said. “I wish she gave us a spoiler about who she’s gonna f*ck, you know what I mean?”

The streamer was left speechless, stumbling over his words before asking “who” went out of their way to seemingly get Disco Mommy to make a Cameo just for him.

“Why did you guys do this?” he asked, clearly still reeling from the unexpected clip.

