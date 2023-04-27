Adriana Chechik slams Amouranth’s personality: “I have no respect for her”

Twitch streamer Adriana Chechik slammed Amouranth during a recent stream, claiming that she doesn’t have any respect for her and calling her a “clout-chasing dumb*ss.”

Over the last few months, Adriana Chechik has skyrocketed in popularity on Twitch, amassing over 850k followers on the purple app.

She’s an avid Just Chatting streamer, similar to the likes of Amouranth and others. During a recent stream, however, she revealed her distaste for Amouranth.

While talking to another Twitch streamer, she revealed she doesn’t respect the Twitch star, slamming Amouranth’s personality in the process.

Adriana Chechik slams Amouranth during a stream

On April 27, 2023, Adriana was chatting with a fellow streamer while playing Resident Evil 4 when she began to slam Amouranth’s personality.

“You wanna meet girls on stream and they’re going to be nice. Im gonna be honest with you, and this is calling her out. Amouranth’s probably going to be a f*cking c**t because she loves being a b*tch in her life. But other hot tub streamers are going to be nice,” she said.

“I don’t have any respect for her anymore. I used to have respect for her [but then that changed].”

Adriana went on to mention Amouranth’s issue with her husband last October, calling her out for not changing her content despite saying she would.

“[Amouranth] is just such a clout-chasing dumb*ss,” she added.

Amouranth has yet to respond to the comments from Adriana, but we’ll be sure to update you when she does.

