Fresh & Fit blame Pokimane’s “thought process” for high divorce rates

In a recent YouTube stream, Fresh & Fit blamed Pokimane’s “thought process” for high divorce rates after the Twitch star reacted to one of their videos.

Fresh & Fit Podcast hosts Walter Weekes and Myron Gaines have amassed over 680k subscribers on YouTube since February 2020. They’ve dubbed their show the “Worlds #1 mens podcast.”

Some creators and viewers have slammed the hosts for their takes on certain topics regarding women — including Brittany Renner and Andrew Schulz.

Twitch star Pokimane reacted to their takes on “modern women,” and on April 27, Fresh & Fit brought up the topic and blamed her “thought process” for high divorce rates between married couples.

Fresh & Fit blame Pokimane for divorces

During their stream, one of the hosts mentioned that he received dozens of DM’s on Instagram letting him know that Pokimane reacted to their video. He went on to explain that he didn’t actually know who she was because he doesn’t watch Twitch.

He went on to check out her reactions, noting that he wanted to “attack” her points — not her directly.

“I go look and see that she’s reacting to an old video of us talking about Instagram,” he explained. “The one thing that stuck out to me is that she has a very similar thought process to a lot of the girls that come on this show.

“Unfortunately, this thought process is why the dating marketplace is where it’s at. Why so many modern-day women aren’t happy. Why so many relationships are in the toilet and why the divorce rates are high. It all stems from similar talking and thinking points that she established during the stream.”

(Topic starts at 10:13 in the video)

The duo went on to explain that part of the issue with her comments is that she has such a large audience that agrees with her.

At the time of writing, Pokimane has over nine million followers on Twitch with an average viewer count of over 25k. As a matter of fact, she’s the ninth most-followed account on the platform.

Poki has yet to respond to the podcast host’s comments, but we’ll be sure to update you if she does. For now, we’ll have to wait.