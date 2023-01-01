Twitch streamer left stunned as Amouranth delivers “smash” verdict

Carver is a staff writer based in Chicago. He covers all things esports and gaming, with a focus on League of Legends and the FGC. LPL superfan. Contact Carver at carver.fisher@dexerto.com

Twitch streamer Suncracker0 put himself up for Amouranth’s “smash or pass” voting and reacted to her verdict live on his stream.

Amouranth is one of the biggest names on Twitch and has been a huge influencer on the live-streaming platform. She’s been on top of live streaming trends and has even gone as far as investing 2 million dollars of her own money into Amazon, the company that owns Twitch.

Moreover, she’s found ways to interact with her community to a level that many big streamers on the platform don’t. She regularly does a “smash or pass” vote where viewers brave enough to post pictures of themselves get a rating of whether or not she’d smash.

Article continues after ad

Clearly it’s all in good fun, but understandably nerve-wracking for viewers who put themselves up for voting. Twitch streamer Suncracker0 was reacting to her smash or pass voting on stream and was surprised by her answer.

Twitch streamer surprised by Amouranth “smash or pass” vote

Amouranth has made it clear that her smash or pass stream segment isn’t anything serious and is just for good fun, but people who submit their pictures for voting are still aiming for that smash rating.

Suncracker0 submitted a photo where he was dripped out in a Danny Devito T-shirt with the classic “I can smell you” Morgan Freeman meme hung up in the background.

Article continues after ad

By his reaction to her verdict, it’s safe to say he wasn’t expecting a smash rating to begin with. But Amouranth surprised him.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

She laughed at the ridiculousness of the banner behind him, saying, “Who would take a picture in front of that?” At this point, it’s hard to tell if Suncracker was surprised in a good way or a bad way. But things would quickly go in his favor.

“This guy is funny. Oh, he f***s. Dude, smash just because you made me laugh. Honestly, make me laugh? That’s a much more reliable source than anyone making me orgasm. Kudos to you, my friend.”

Article continues after ad

Because we could hear the clip of Amouranth playing back again in his stream and the rapid typing, this streamer was clearly prepared to send that clip to his friends and social media even if he wasn’t prepared for her smash verdict.