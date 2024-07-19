xQc leaves viewers confused in explaining “brain dead” relationship with Mizkif

xQc explained his relationship with Mizkif but left viewers confused as they couldn’t understand him, only able to hear his claims that both streamers are “brain dead”.

Félix ‘xQc‘ Lengyel and Matthew ‘Mizkif’ Rinaudo have long had a complicated relationship within the world of content creation, with drama often seeing the two go head to head.

However, their beef was squashed at the 2023 Streamer Awards following a “serious heart-to-heart.” Mizkif told viewers during a live that the pair had “talked it over”, revealing they had known each other for a long time and were actually friends outside of streaming.

Now, xQc has offered more insight into the dynamics of his relationship with the YouTuber. Though rather than clarification, viewers have been left more confused than ever.

Many were left baffled by the streamer’s quick-talking, which left them unable to decipher what xQc was actually saying. In a Reddit thread discussing the clip, viewers took to the comments to share their bewilderment.

“I’ve spent a couple [of] years [watching] xQc and felt like over time I understood his chopped-up English most of the time,” one person wrote. “Maybe I’m just getting old but this is not one of those times and [I] understood half of what he said.”

Another didn’t hold back in their criticism, stating, “This type of enunciation and communication skill I expect from someone who literally never talked in high school or growing up, not a [motherf***er] who streams for a living.”

A third viewer joked that two “translators” were needed to watch xQc: “One to decipher what he said and one to decipher what he means.”

Nonetheless, for those interested in what the streamer had to say, we’ve got you. During the stream, xQc described how “every time” he was with Mizkif he would “choose” whether he was “being a full friend” or “being a full streamer”.

According to the former pro Overwatch player, both options were “running in parallel all the time” and he had to “make a choice” whenever the pair were going to “interact”. xQc explained, “I can never mix them both… because I know how he is, but also know how I am.”

He went on to say that both streamers were “brain dead”, before claiming it wasn’t just the two of them either: “We’re all brain dead.”

The viewers who were able to make sense of xQc’s commentary pitched on Reddit what they thought the streamer meant. One person suggested that the content creators were both “ruthlessly, cut-throat competitive” when it came to streaming: “If one tries to one-up the other or take the attention, they butt heads.“

“All [xQc] is saying is that being a friend and being in a content brain mindset doesn’t work well together for him and Mizkif, so he prefers to separate them,” another viewer wrote.

