Mike Tyson says he’d “absolutely” take blockbuster Jake Paul fight with talks coming

Boxing legend ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson revealed that he’s speaking with Jake Paul soon and would “absolutely” love to fight the YouTuber if they can make it happen.

Ever since Jake and his brother Logan Paul got involved with boxing, the pair have been linked to former heavyweight king Mike Tyson. ‘Iron’ Mike was one of the first fighters to praise the YouTubers for their involvement with the sport, and has regularly chatted with the two of them.

Despite their friendly relationship, rumors have swirled that the 55-year-old would, at some point, step into the ring and fight one of them, with all signs pointing to Tyson vs Jake, given Jake is more active in boxing. However, the former boxing world champion does have a lofty price tag on his involvement.

While a fight might not be in the works anytime soon, Tyson is up for making it happen after long last, and is even in the process of talking to the social media star.

The 55-year-old appeared on Bill Maher’s Club Random podcast on May 9, where he was once again asked about potentially stepping back into the ring and fighting one of the Paul brothers.

“Is it Jake Paul who wants to fight you?” asked the political commentator. “Yeah, I’m going to call him sometime on Friday and we’re going to talk,” Tyson quickly responded.

Maher asked if ‘Iron’ Mike was seriously interested in the fight, given his age and the opponent. “Absolutely (would consider it),” Tyson answered, adding that he’s got no worries about the age difference. Though, he did go about it in a roundabout way with a comparison to Julius Cesar.

Timestamp of 14:45

Whether or not anything comes from the pair’s talk remains to be seen. Jake still needs an opponent for his return to the ring in August, but it’s unlikely to be Tyson.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer has been tipped to fight former rugby star Sonny Bill Williams or possibly Tommy Fury, but we’ll have to wait and see.