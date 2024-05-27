Jake Paul admits “ruthless” Mike Tyson could ’embarrass’ him despite massive age gap

Jake Paul has said he won’t ‘take it easy’ on Mike Tyson, as the YouTuber-turned-boxer believes ‘Iron’ Mike could very easily ‘embarrass’ him in their upcoming superfight.

It’s been two months since Jake Paul and Mike Tyson announced that they would, finally, be fighting in July and the criticism around the fight hasn’t exactly died down.

Plenty of boxing fans, pundits, and fighters have pointed to the 31-year age gap between the two fighters, with many being concerned that ‘Iron’ Mike is stepping back into the ring as a 57-year-old.

With every Jake fight, there have been claims that the YouTuber-turned-boxer has a script for the match-up, and that it would be “rigged” in his favor – especially given that it’s going to be broadcast by Netflix. He has, again, played down those claims, especially given that the fight will be contested under professional rules.

Article continues after ad

Jake has also admitted that he won’t ‘take it easy’ on the Heavyweight boxing icon, especially as he believes ‘Iron’ Mike could ‘embarrass’ him if given the chance.

Article continues after ad

“Absolutely not because if he has the same opportunity you know damn well he is going to finish me in embarrassing fashion So, I have to reciprocate that same energy. But Mike Tyson is a killer. He’s ruthless,” the YouTuber-turned-boxer told TMZ Sports after being asked if he’d have any “hesitation” to knock him out.

Timestamp of 4:40

“He’s the most vicious champion ever. So, I have to channel that Mike Tyson energy to finish him. And the legend must fall,” Jake added.

Article continues after ad

The 27-year-old also noted that the fight is “wild” and “doesn’t make any sense” because of how big it’s become. He’s expecting the viewership to be in the “hundreds of millions,” too.

That is a bold claim, but its what Jake has become known for. And, he’s typically backed things up in his boxing career.