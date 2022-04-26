Jake Paul opens talks for next boxing fight in August vs surprise opponent

Jake Paul has apparently opened talks with an opponent for his return to the boxing ring in August, however, they’re not exactly a former boxer or MMA star.

When Jake Paul confirmed that he’d be making his return to boxing in August, rumors and speculation started to swirl about who might just be his next opponent.

The social media star dropped a ‘hit list’ of his own, including the likes of boxing icons Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr, as well as former UFC champion Michael Bisping. While the former boxers have stayed silent on the potential fight, Jake and Bisping have talked about making it happen despite the Brit’s long-standing eye injury.

Advertisement

With that fight unlikely to happen, the social media star has apparently turned his attention to former Rugby World Cup winner Sonny Bill Williams, with talks apparently being opened between the two recently.

Williams, 36, hails from New Zealand and boxed throughout his time as a professional Rugby player – stopping in 2015. He returned to the ring in 2021, picking up a victory over Waikato Falefehi, pushing his overall record to 9-0.

After being named on Jake’s ‘hit list’, the New Zealander confirmed his interest in the fight and has since opened talks with Jake’s camp about making it happen.

“I’m maybe looking at August, getting back in the ring,” Williams told Nine and Stan Sports in Australia. “Jake Paul, his people have reached out to mine and they’re talking so who knows. The main thing is I’m very excited and very grateful to be back in the ring, on Stan, boxing.”

Advertisement

Looks like I’m on the hit list 🥴

I’m not gonna hate on this guy at all as I respect what he’s done. I also really respect his skillset as a boxer. But if he wants some he can get it! @jakepaul Yours respectfully – your first loss 🥊✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/wuGpZsyWD8 — Sonny Bill Williams (@SonnyBWilliams) April 14, 2022

In the last few months, Jake has been challenged by many fans, pundits, and fighters to fight a ‘real’ boxer in his return to the ring – someone who has dedicated their life to the sport.

While Williams might not tick that box completely, he has got a steady history in the sport and has proven to be handy enough in the ring. Though, we’ll just have to wait and see what happens.