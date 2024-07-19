Mike Tyson addresses claims he’s “too old” for Jake Paul fight as he’s training again

Mike Tyson has responded to fears that he’s “too old” to be fighting Jake Paul, and has even warned the YouTuber-turned-boxer about taking on Mike Perry.

When the fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson was first announced, there were a number of critics who immediately pointed to the 31-year age gap between them. Add on to the fact that ‘Iron’ Mike hasn’t fought in four years, and it became a massive talking point.

The two fighters had to jump through some big hoops to get the fight sanctioned in Texas, and former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder said it was “bad” that the commission had given the fight the go-ahead.

That fight has been pushed back until November, but Tyson has already started training again, and responded to Wilder’s concerns that he’s “too old” to still be fighting.

“Then let Mike get hurt. You don’t have to worry about paying my bills,” the heavyweight legend told Esquire magazine during a recent training session. “Everyone says this makes no sense, but he’s how old? He’s not who I am. He can’t go to Mongolia and have somebody know who the f*ck he is.”

Tyson also believes that Jake can’t hurt him. “Can I be honest? I don’t think he can hurt me. Coach, I don’t think he can hurt me!”

Instagram: jakepaul Jake Paul will face off against boxing legend Mike Tyson live on Netflix in November.

As noted, an ulcer flare-up for Tyson saw the fight being moved from the original July 20 date to November, with Jake taking on ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry in the meantime.

Jake has already warned fans that, if he loses to the former UFC fighter, his clash with Tyson is in danger, and he got a similar message from Mike as well.

“Mike Tyson called and was concerned about this fight jeopardizing the biggest fight of my career,” he said during the pre-fight press conference. “That’s what puts the pressure on me, and I love that. I’m not slowing down for anybody.”