Mike Majlak explains why he made a big mistake with Lana break up - Dexerto

 Mike Majlak explains why he made a big mistake with Lana break up
Entertainment

Mike Majlak explains why he made a big mistake with Lana break up

Published: 18/Nov/2020 17:32

by Alice Hearing
Instagram: Mike Majlak

Mike Majlak

Mike Majlak has explained in the latest episode of his vlog series “The Night Shift” why he made a big mistake breaking up with his girlfriend Lana.

At the end of October, Mike confirmed that he had broken up with Lana after rumors surfaced on the internet. He explained that it boiled down to the fact that they wanted different things in life.

The decision saddened them both, but they decided it made sense in the long run and parted ways on good terms. Still, it was unexpected news that left their many fans stunned.

Only a week later Lana appeared in a Twitch stream confirming that the two were back together. Mike briefly explained that he’d made a rushed decision in breaking up with her and now they’re very much looking forward to the future.

Mike Majlak Lana Rhoades Breakup
Mike Majlak / Lana Rhoades
Mike and Lana were together for 10 months before briefly breaking up in October

On Tuesday, October 17, Mike expressed that he felt he owed a full explanation to his fans, first reflecting on the initial video announcing the split: “As you guys know I put out a video two weeks ago very succinctly explaining the breakup that I was so sure I was going through at the time.

“Not too long after that video came out me and Amara [Lana’s real name] had a conversation. We talked about things, we level set our expectations and I quickly realized this was someone that I wanted to continue to be a part of my life.”

He admitted he made a mistake and that the break-up announcement was premature. He continued “it was just something I was feeling at the time and I rushed, made a mistake, and it is what it is.”

Mike explained that they’re working on their future together too: “long story short me and Amara are continuing to work on the relationship. There are no promises made. I don’t know what’s gonna happen over the next couple of weeks or months.”

He finally added that his vlog series ended up becoming primarily content around their relationship, that it added pressure on them as a couple, and that the content would be changing as a result.

“One thing is for sure you’re gonna start to see a change here in the content on the Night Shift we’re gonna get back to guest-based content and what was the original essence of the Night Shift…now it’s back to business”

Griffin reveals suspicions of Dixie D’Amelio & Noah during relationship

Published: 18/Nov/2020 16:15

by Alice Hearing
Griffin Johnson hit out at Noah Beck and Dixie D'Amelio
Instagram: Griffin Johnson/ YouTube: Dixie D'Amelio

Dixie D'Amelio Griffin Johnson Josh Richards Noah Beck

TikToker Griffin Johnson has said that he was suspicious of Noah Beck and Dixie D’Amelio’s budding romance while he was still in a relationship with her.

Griffin and Dixie dated earlier this year, but the relationship came under scrutiny in early July after TikToker Chase Hudson accused Johnson of cheating on Dixie with two other women.

Later on, Dixie revealed she had an alleged “48 screenshots” of proof that Griffin had cheated. Thereafter Griffin faced huge backlash for his behavior online including a ‘fake’ apology he posted to YouTube.

Since the debacle, rumors about Dixie D’Amelio and Noah Beck being romantically involved were heavily fuelled by the kiss they shared in the music video for Dixie’s song ‘Be Happy.’ The pair then confirmed they were dating in October.

Dixie D'Amelio and Noah Beck look into each others eyes at a table
Instagram: dixiedamelio
Noah and Dixie confirmed they were dating in October

This week Griffin was a guest on BFFs with Josh Richards and Dave Portnoy. Since launching the podcast Dave has already built up a reputation for probing into TikTok drama and this week was no different as he challenged Griffin about Noah and Dixie.

It’s no secret how Griffin feels about the pair after he released a diss track on them in September, but he has only now revealed that he thinks something more was brewing while he and Dixie were still together.

He told Dave, “There was a lot of weird sh*t going on between them the entire time. It was weird dude, they had this best friends group and they were going on trips to Malibu, or whatever they would do at night, and I thought about it and I was like ‘this is weird’.”

@stoolpresidente@bffspod with @joshrichards @imgriffinjohnson premering at 9. He talks about what he thinks went on with @dixiedamelio and @noahbeck . Link in bio♬ original sound – Dave Portnoy

Dave responded, “I’m gonna give you very honest advice. If you’re dating a girl and she’s going on BFF trips to Malibu at night, your girl is f**king somebody else…unless Noah isn’t straight which he clearly is because they’re dating.”

On Tuesday, November 17 Griffin tweeted “Before this BFFs podcast comes out I would just like to say that I have nothing but love for everyone,” appearing to anticipate that any drama might ensue.

However, neither Dixie nor Noah have commented on the issue so far, leaving fans to wonder whether Griffin’s suspicions were justified.