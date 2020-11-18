Logan Paul weighs in on Harry Styles Vogue dress controversy - Dexerto

Logan Paul has hit out at critics of Harry Styles over his ‘controversial’ Vogue cover, which sees the former One Direction man wearing a dress in a field.

Styles has always been happy to stretch the boundaries of social norms with his fashion choices, and it’s something that he’s regularly drawn negative reactions for doing.

That said, he elicited even more negative press than usual, after his appearance in a dress on the cover of Vogue, causing many people to question his manliness, and masculinity in general.

One person that’s firmly on Styles’ side of the debate, though, is none other than YouTube sensation Logan Paul, who has hit out at critics of Harry’s following the controversy.

During an episode of Logan’s Impaulsive podcast, the Vogue cover was brought up, and Logan made it clear from the offset what his thoughts were.

Read More: Jake Paul appears to hint at potential fight with brother Logan Paul

“What a f**king G… He don’t give a f**k,” Paul said of the popstar, which attracted some questioning from co-hosts Mike Majlak and George Janko.

During the discussion, Logan questioned George’s statement that it’s “just not manly” for Styles to be wearing a dress, which Paul wasn’t a fan of, saying that he’s “all about challenging social norms.”

Topic starts at 3:40

He continued: “What is manly to you? Is manly being comfortable in your own skin? And being comfortable with who you are, regardless of what people think about what you’re wearing?”

There were definitely two sides when it came to this debate, and it follows a growing period of social justice conversations that Logan has been having throughout 2020, including with his attendance at Los Angeles protests in the summer. He subsequently condemned his brother Jake for his part in a looting scandal in Scottsdale, Arizona.

It’s clear that Logan feels strongly about the controversy surrounding Harry Styles and his Vogue cover, and is trying to spread a more positive message about freedom of expression and, of course, what manliness really is all about.