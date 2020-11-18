 Logan Paul weighs in on Harry Styles Vogue dress controversy - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

Logan Paul weighs in on Harry Styles Vogue dress controversy

Published: 18/Nov/2020 15:34 Updated: 18/Nov/2020 15:38

by Jacob Hale
Logan Paul and Harry Styles
YouTube: Impaulsive, Harry Styles

Share

Logan Paul

Logan Paul has hit out at critics of Harry Styles over his ‘controversial’ Vogue cover, which sees the former One Direction man wearing a dress in a field.

Styles has always been happy to stretch the boundaries of social norms with his fashion choices, and it’s something that he’s regularly drawn negative reactions for doing.

That said, he elicited even more negative press than usual, after his appearance in a dress on the cover of Vogue, causing many people to question his manliness, and masculinity in general.

One person that’s firmly on Styles’ side of the debate, though, is none other than YouTube sensation Logan Paul, who has hit out at critics of Harry’s following the controversy.

During an episode of Logan’s Impaulsive podcast, the Vogue cover was brought up, and Logan made it clear from the offset what his thoughts were.

“What a f**king G… He don’t give a f**k,” Paul said of the popstar, which attracted some questioning from co-hosts Mike Majlak and George Janko.

During the discussion, Logan questioned George’s statement that it’s “just not manly” for Styles to be wearing a dress, which Paul wasn’t a fan of, saying that he’s “all about challenging social norms.”

Topic starts at 3:40

He continued: “What is manly to you? Is manly being comfortable in your own skin? And being comfortable with who you are, regardless of what people think about what you’re wearing?”

There were definitely two sides when it came to this debate, and it follows a growing period of social justice conversations that Logan has been having throughout 2020, including with his attendance at Los Angeles protests in the summer. He subsequently condemned his brother Jake for his part in a looting scandal in Scottsdale, Arizona.

It’s clear that Logan feels strongly about the controversy surrounding Harry Styles and his Vogue cover, and is trying to spread a more positive message about freedom of expression and, of course, what manliness really is all about.

Entertainment

Jaden Hossler hits back at critics after old tweets resurface

Published: 18/Nov/2020 11:58

by Alice Hearing
Jaden Hossler TikTok star
Instagram: Jaden Hossler

Share

Jaden Hossler TikTok

TikToker Jaden Hossler has hit back at critics for failing to move on after he apologized for “hurtful” words in old tweets that resurfaced.

Jaden Hossler is a TikToker-turned-rockstar who has collaborated with huge names including Blink 182’s Travis Barker and Iann Dior. While he has a dedicated fanbase, comments on his Twitter from years previous have resurfaced, sparking a wave of criticism.

One such tweet from 2017 referenced a white nationalist “Unite the Right” rally. Jaden wrote, “what does the world expect when we are all encouraged to do what makes us ‘happy.'” It appears to have been deleted, but screenshots were posted across social media.

Back in July, Jaden gave an apology to his followers, expressing that he had changed his views since. “I definitely apologize for my past words that were so hurtful. I do not agree with that and I am so grateful for who I am now! Please understand that these are not just words, but that my actions follow what I stand for!”

But in a series of recent tweets, Jaden revealed that, despite it being months since the uproar, criticism has not died down and that his family have received hateful comments.

“I wasn’t going to address this again because the point of an apology is to learn and move on, which I have done. For those who think they know everything, I will retweet my apology. My family has gotten messages that are so hateful that it’s just gotten too far!”

He added, “It is ridiculous to try to ‘cancel’ people for being my friend… it’s already hard enough during such a weird time in the world, let’s spread love! I promise you a better season and life is coming, let’s work together.”

Meanwhile, Jaden appears to be directing his efforts and attention towards music and his girlfriend instead. Earlier this week, Jaden and Mads Lewis confirmed their reunion with a kiss caught on camera by paparazzi.