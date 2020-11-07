 Mike Majlak confirms he's back together with Lana after just one week - Dexerto
Mike Majlak confirms he’s back together with Lana after just one week

Published: 7/Nov/2020 4:54 Updated: 7/Nov/2020 9:53

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Mike Majlak Lana Back Together
Mike Majlak

Mike Majlak

In his first-ever Twitch stream, Mike Majlak’s had an unexpected guest when Lana rocked up with some lunch, and he confirmed the two of them are back together.

Last week, Mike Majlak confirmed that he had broken up with Lana after rumors surfaced on the internet. He explained that it boiled down to the fact that they wanted different things in life.

The decision saddened them both, but they decided it made sense in the long run and parted ways on good terms. Still, it was unexpected news that left their many fans stunned.

They’ve been trying not to talk and keeping their distance. However, it seems like they couldn’t stay away from each other and have already re-kindled.

Mike Majlak Lana Back Together
Mike Majlak
Mike Majlak and Lana had a very public relationship, but it always seemed like a healthy one.

To the surprise of all the viewers on Twitch, Lana walked in through the front door carrying some lunch. The two of them had a brief chat before she sat down on his lap, and he placed his arms around her.

Mike had already died in his current Among Us game, so he decided it was a good time to open up about the situation.

“I got a little guest here today that I wanted to bring on for a second,” he said. We’re not gonna get too into sh*t today. But she wanted to stop by and say what’s up.”

“I just wanted to bring you some food because I didn’t want you to starve,” said Lana. Mike was clearly grateful, and the way they were interacting suggested the two of them were back together.

Mike spent the next minute proudly showing her his computer and streaming equipment. However, it reminded him to tell one of his Twitch moderators to “add the Lana emote back” because she was going to be “back in his life.”

“I didn’t go anywhere!” said Lana, which prompted Mike to stop chugging on his drink and elaborate in more detail.

“Boys make really, like, sudden decisions sometimes,” he said.

“I rushed on some sh*t and… I suck. I suck,” he said. “I don’t know how else to put. I suck as a person, but here we are. We’re back… and it’s hard to explain that on a f**king stream.”

Meanwhile, Lana seemed interested in Among Us. Mike Majlak broke it down and explained the concept, and she looked intrigued. Hopefully, in his next stream, the two of them will be on together.

Either way, their fans will be thrilled to know the much-loved couple is back together. The break-up did kind of happen out of the blue, but it seems like they’ve worked things out and look stronger than ever.

Shroud reveals insane Horizon trick to trap your opponents in Apex Legends

Published: 7/Nov/2020 6:57

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Apex Legends Shroud Trick
Respawn Entertainment / Shroud

Share

Apex Legends Season 7

Shroud’s skills often push games to their limits, and in his latest stream, he revealed an insane trick with Horizon from Apex Legends where he used Gravity Lift to trap his opponents.

Apex Legends Season 7 is officially underway, and players from all around the world have been getting stuck into the grind. The new season introduced plenty of changes and new content, but the most exciting one has been a new legend, Horizon. 

Other than looking like an awesome futuristic astronaut, she boasts some incredible abilities that all tie into her astrophysicist theme. Gravity Lift, Space Walk, and Black Hole are all useful in different situations.

Players have been experimenting with them to test the waters and see what they can do on the battleground. However, nobody has done it better than FPS god Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek.

Apex Legends Shroud Trick
Respawn Entertainment
Horizon is the latest addition in the Apex Legends roster.

In his latest stream, Shroud was playing Horizon and decided to get a bit creative in a long-ranged battle against the last remaining team. 

The enemies were a bit too far for him to throw a Black Hole. However, while most people would have either thrown it or not thrown it at all, he improvised by throwing a Gravity Lift first and using it to boost the distance of the Black Hole.

If that wasn’t impressive enough, he also lobbed a flurry of Arc Stars into the mix and cracked their shields moments before the Black Hole landed next to them. Before they had a chance to comprehend what happened, his team cleaned them up and secured the win.

Funnily enough, Shroud was as surprised as anyone else that he managed to pull it off. “Bro, what the f**k is that?” he said. “I threw my Black Hole through my anti-grav and it just went flying.”

It’s one of the many tricks and big plays Shroud has made in his time, but it is one of his most impressive and effective ones in Apex Legends.

It’s also something that Apex players will be sure to try and emulate, although it might be a little harder to pull off than it seems.

Either way, the new season is an absolute blast, and players are having tons of fun exploring the new map, the new character, and all the other bits and pieces.