Mike Majlak reveals why he's broken up with Lana - Dexerto

Mike Majlak and Lana have been the sweethearts of the internet world for quite some time, but their relationship is officially over, with Mike Majlak breaking the news on YouTube.

Mike and Lana have been in a relationship together for ten months. It’s been a widely publicized roller coaster ride filled with ups and downs. However, it was one that many mutual fans loved to see.

It was also the only relationship Majlak has been involved in throughout the past decade. But sadly, not all relationships can stand the test of time, and the two of them have officially parted ways.

never thought id ever put out a breakup video but this one was necessary. amara has very much become a part of our lives and i wanted the story told my way before others could tarnish what was an incredible relationship and part of my journey. appreciate your love and patience ❤️ — Mike Majlak (@mikemajlak) October 30, 2020

Mike Majlak broke the news in a YouTube video. “Never thought id ever put out a breakup video but this one was necessary,” he said. “I wanted the story told my way before others could tarnish what was an incredible relationship and part of my journey.”

In the video, Mike Majlak explains that he felt like the fans deserved an explanation since the breakup happened out of the blue. “There’s no one specific reason [for the breakup],” he said. “It wasn’t a loyalty thing.”

“The best thing about Amara [which is her real name] is that she’s so fiercely loyal,” he added. “I never once had to worry about her cheating [or] talking to any other guys. It was never about other guys.”

His comment immediately shuts down rumors and accusations that she cheated on him. It’s often the first thing people suspect when there’s a sudden breakup.

Instead, he claimed they were simply “two people who wanted vastly different things.”

“Amara was… obsessed with the idea of linear and traditional life and love,” he said. “She wanted to meet a guy, she wanted to settle down, she wanted to have a family and just live this kind of linear life.”

“That’s just not who I am,” he said. He also claimed she was “trying to facilitate the vision that she saw for the relationship, which was getting a house and moving in with her.”

However, while it made “made complete sense to her,” it didn’t to him, and it didn’t feel right to go ahead with it.

In the end, there were too many signs that they wanted “two vastly different things in life” and “weren’t cut out to be together” and “go the distance.”

The breakup has been hard on them both, so to make things easier, they’ve been trying not to talk and keeping their distance.

It’s a sad end for one of the more beloved internet couples in recent times, but it’s certainly not a bitter one. The two of them have clearly thought long and hard about the decision.

In the end, it seems like calling it quits made the most sense in the long run, but they’ve parted ways on good terms.