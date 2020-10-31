 Mike Majlak reveals why he's broken up with Lana - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

Mike Majlak reveals why he’s broken up with Lana

Published: 31/Oct/2020 5:29 Updated: 31/Oct/2020 9:14

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Mike Majlak Lana Rhoades Breakup
Mike Majlak / Lana Rhoades

Share

Lana Rhoades Mike Majlak

Mike Majlak and Lana have been the sweethearts of the internet world for quite some time, but their relationship is officially over, with Mike Majlak breaking the news on YouTube.

Mike and Lana have been in a relationship together for ten months. It’s been a widely publicized roller coaster ride filled with ups and downs. However, it was one that many mutual fans loved to see.

It was also the only relationship Majlak has been involved in throughout the past decade. But sadly, not all relationships can stand the test of time, and the two of them have officially parted ways.

Mike Majlak broke the news in a YouTube video. “Never thought id ever put out a breakup video but this one was necessary,” he said. “I wanted the story told my way before others could tarnish what was an incredible relationship and part of my journey.”

In the video, Mike Majlak explains that he felt like the fans deserved an explanation since the breakup happened out of the blue. “There’s no one specific reason [for the breakup],” he said. “It wasn’t a loyalty thing.”

“The best thing about Amara [which is her real name] is that she’s so fiercely loyal,” he added. “I never once had to worry about her cheating [or] talking to any other guys. It was never about other guys.”

His comment immediately shuts down rumors and accusations that she cheated on him. It’s often the first thing people suspect when there’s a sudden breakup.

Instead, he claimed they were simply “two people who wanted vastly different things.”

Mike Majlak Lana Rhoades Breakup
Mike Majlak / Lana Rhoades
Mike and Lana’s relationship was a big feature in his content

“Amara was… obsessed with the idea of linear and traditional life and love,” he said. “She wanted to meet a guy, she wanted to settle down, she wanted to have a family and just live this kind of linear life.”

“That’s just not who I am,” he said. He also claimed she was “trying to facilitate the vision that she saw for the relationship, which was getting a house and moving in with her.”

However, while it made “made complete sense to her,” it didn’t to him, and it didn’t feel right to go ahead with it. 

In the end, there were too many signs that they wanted “two vastly different things in life” and “weren’t cut out to be together” and “go the distance.”

The breakup has been hard on them both, so to make things easier, they’ve been trying not to talk and keeping their distance.

It’s a sad end for one of the more beloved internet couples in recent times, but it’s certainly not a bitter one. The two of them have clearly thought long and hard about the decision.

In the end, it seems like calling it quits made the most sense in the long run, but they’ve parted ways on good terms.

Entertainment

How to watch Mr Beast’s $1,000,000 giveaway & 24 hour stream

Published: 31/Oct/2020 2:32

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Mr Beast $1,000,000 giveaway header
YouTube: Mr Beast

Share

Mr Beast

Mr Beast is hosting a 24-hour live stream on October 31, with a reported $1,000,000 giveaway on the cards. Here’s what you need to know about the mega broadcast.

Jimmy Donaldson, better known as Mr Beast, is no stranger to wholesome giveaways. In this year alone, he’s given away everything from a $10,000 dollar Taco Bell gift card to a $700,000 island

If that wasn’t enough, he also gave away 40 cars to celebrate 40 million subs on YouTube and even gave each of his friends a Tesla for helping him secure wins on Rogue Company.

Now, in his latest mind-blowing giveaway, Mr Beast is kicking his generosity up to the next level and hosting a stream in which 24 random people will be chosen to have a chance to compete for one million dollars. 

If you want to know how to watch it, we’ve got you covered.

Mr Beast Million Dollar Stream Giveaway
YouTube: ZHC
Mr Beast is one of the richest YouTubers in the world, with an estimated net worth of $18 million.

Where can I watch Mr Beast’s giveaway stream?

You can watch Mr Beast’s one million dollar giveaway stream live on his YouTube channel. However, to make things even easier, you can also watch it in the embedded video below.

What time does it start?

Mr Beast’s $1,000,000 giveaway stream goes live at 1 PM PT / 4 PM ET / 9 PM BST on Sunday, October 31st.

There’s been no official word on what sort of goodies he will give away. However, if his track record is anything to go by, you can be sure it will be something good.

How can I enter?

To enter the competition, all you need to do is tune in and watch the show. It does say you can support the stream by ordering a limited edition live-stream t-short or hoodie, which can be found here.

However, no purchase is actually necessary, and all live stream chat participants will be eligible too.